Mark your calendars, Dolphins fans. The 2019 regular season schedule was officially released Wednesday night, and the Brian Flores era will open September 8th versus the Baltimore Ravens.
Here is a complete breakdown of Miami’s 16-game slate:
Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sept. 8, 2019)
The Brian Flores era will officially kick off versus Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. This is a homecoming game for Jackson, who grew up in Pompano Beach. Jackson is expected to have many friends and families in attendance.
Week 2 vs. New England Patriots (Sept. 15, 2019)
The Miami Miracle feels so long ago, but the Dolphins will welcome Tom Brady and company to Hard Rock Stadium once again in Week 2 of 2019. In recent memory, Miami has given the Patriots a headache in South Beach, as New England has only won one contest there from 2013-2018.
Week 3 at Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 22, 2019)
The big speculation was the Dolphins would travel to AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day, but instead, Miami’s first road contest of 2019 is against a tough Dallas squad, featuring Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and tight end, Jason Witten, who came out of retirement to sign a one-year deal in March.
Week 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sept. 29, 2019)
Miami will not see the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, but future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers will pay a visit to Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins knocked off Los Angeles to begin the 2017 season, after Chargers’ Young-Ho Koo missed a potential game-winner.
Week 5 BYE
Week 6 vs. Washington Redskins (Oct. 13, 2019)
Miami will look at all NFC East teams in 2019, the first being the Redskins. Miami last defeated Washington in 2015, 17-10, but that specific quarterback matchup? Ryan Tannehill Vs. Kirk Cousins. Man, how times have changed. Now, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be facing off against Case Keenum, who was traded from the Broncos this offseason...unless, of course, they find a young QB this year.
Week 7 at Buffalo Bills (Oct. 20, 2019)
The Dolphins usually perform poorly at New Era Field. New Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick makes his ultimate return to Bills Mafia.
Week 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 28, 2019)
Miami’s lone primetime appearance is against a new-look Pittsburgh Steelers squad. Gone are Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, but the explosive JuJu Smith-Schuster can hurt any football team, and he will do so against the Dolphins. Fun fact: Miami and Pittsburgh squared off in 2007 on Monday Night Football. The final score? 3-0, Steelers.
Week 9 vs. New York Jets (Nov. 3, 2019)
Hey, Adam Gase, welcome back! The former Dolphins head coach makes his anticipated return to Hard Rock Stadium. A Miami victory would be nice. I am excited for Adam Gase’s post-game press conference, too.
Week 10 at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 10, 2019)
This was a game Miami should have won in 2018, ultimately dooming playoff chances. The Dolphins, leading 27-17 in the fourth quarter, were not able to stop Andrew Luck and the high-octane offense of the Colts late in the game. Miami lost this contest on a game-winning Adam Vinatieri field goal, 27-24.
Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills (Nov. 17, 2019)
Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, ran all over the football field last season during the December meeting at Hard Rock Stadium. The hope is Miami’s defense can contain the former Wyoming product. Oh, welcome home, Frank Gore!
Week 12 at Cleveland Browns (Nov. 24, 2019)
Remember when the Browns finished 1-15 in 2016 and 0-16 in 2017? Time flies. Paced by Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Kareem Hunt, who will be back from his eight-game ban, and newly acquired Odell Beckham Jr., Miami will have their numbers stacked against them by a mile. Also, Cleveland in November is brutal, weather-wise. Happy Thanksgiving week!
Week 13 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 1, 2019)
Miami will begin the December portion of the schedule versus the Eagles and quarterback, Carson Wentz. The Dolphins upset Philadelphia in 2015 on the road, 20-19. Former Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry made a spectacular grab in the endzone. I am really upset Nick Foles will not be in attendance, however.
Week 14 at New York Jets (Dec. 8, 2019)
MetLife takeover will have to wait until the final month of the regular season. Miami will take on second-year man, Sam Darnold, and the New York Jets. Maybe there will be some snow. Maybe Fireman Ed will show up. Maybe Adam Gase’s group will score a ton of points on his former ballclub. Who knows?
Week 15 at New York Giants (Dec. 15, 2019)
Hey, does this mean the Dolphins will get to stay in New York for an extra week? Miami, for possibly the final time, will match up against Peyton Manning’s brother, Eli. Another cold game in December. No bueno!
Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Dec. 22, 2019)
Add this to the “Miami should have won this football game in 2018” category. Miami, ahead 17-3 in the final quarter, was outscored, 24-0 by the end of the game. By this time of year, we will either be talking playoffs, miraculously, or the 2020 NFL Draft prospects.
Week 17 at New England Patriots (Dec. 29, 2019)
What better way to close out the beginning of the Brian Flores era than a date with Bill Belichick? New England’s former defensive coordinator will pay a visit to a place where the Miami Dolphins have not walked out with a victory since… September 21, 2008. In simpler terms, when Ronnie Brown was tossing touchdowns to Anthony Fasano.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
