Brian Flores, the 37 year old assistant coach of the New England Patriots has been officially named as the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He’s expected to add former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell as his offensive assistant, and will announce other positions on his staff shortly (those that we know of are listed at the end of this story).
Flores has been with the Patriots organization for eleven years, including the past three as linebackers coach. When defensive coordinator Matt Patricia left for the Detroit Lions last year, head coach Bill Belichick, who typically makes his assistants earn their titles, had Flores call the defensive plays during the 2018 season, serving as the de facto defensive coordinator, albeit without the title.
Flores was a two-year starter at linebacker for Boston College, and a part of four bowl-winning teams in his collegiate career. He initially joined the Patriots in 2004 as a scout, and quickly moved up in the organization. In each season where he served as either safeties coach (2012-15) or linebackers coach (2016-18), the defense ranked in the league’s top ten in points allowed, including number one in 2016.
Flores is held in high regard by both peers and players, and Belichick has said that Flores is a guy who is “never late to work or takes time off. Always about the team.”
Defensive end Trey Flowers chimes in, “He’s definitely a guy that demands a high standard of excellence. You can definitely sense that intensity in the meeting rooms, on the practice fields, just that passion for the gamer that he’s got to be perfect, be precise, be fundamentally sound and physical. He’s a guy that demands greatness.”
“He always demands a lot. He expects a lot,” added linebacker Kyle Van Noy. “You don’t want to let him down.”
Flores earned his bachelors (English) and masters degrees (Administrative Studies) from Boston College. He and his wife Jennifer have three children.
Several of Flores staff have been announced as well. As of this writing, they are as follows (former position noted in parenthesis).
Offensive consultant Jim Caldwell (former head coach, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts)
Offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea (wide receivers coach, New England Patriots)
Offensive line coach Pat Flaherty (former offensive line coach, Jacksonville Jaguars)
Tight ends coach George Godsey (quarterbacks coach, Detroit Lions)
Wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell (wide receivers coach, New York Jets)
Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (linebackers coach, Green Bay Packers)
Defensive line coach Marion Hobby (defensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars)
Defensive assistant Rob Leonard (defensive assistant, New York Giants)
Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman (special teams coordinator, Buffalo Bills)
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
