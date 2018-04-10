|
Miami Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips is staying in the AFC East Division. The only significant difference is Phillips will now be the Dolphins biggest rival. On Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills claimed Phillips, the former Oklahoma product, off waivers.
There was tension between Phillips and the Miami coaching staff during Sunday’s 38-7 blowout loss at the hands of New England, and the former second-round pick did not leave the team quietly. This is not the first time Miami has had in-game issues throughout the regular season. In 2017, the Dolphins were shut out in Baltimore, 40-0. It appeared RB Jay Ajayi was not happy with the play calling, and gave head coach Adam Gase a negative look. Days after, Ajayi was dealt to the NFC’s Philadelphia Eagles.
Phillips has just one sack in four games this season. The former Oklahoma standout started twenty-six games, contributing 5.5 sacks, and one interception, during his four-year, 48 game tenure with the Dolphins. Moving forward, the Miami Dolphins will get a clearer look at DTs Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, and Akeem Spence.
It's no surprise that Phillips was picked up quickly, he is a supremely talented player when his motor is running, but his dedication to the game was always the biggest question mark with him, and now it's up to Bills head coach Sean McDermott to see if he can get the motor running now that Phillips has gotten a change of scenery.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BLiguori98
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
September 2018