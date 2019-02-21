|
“2. Strategically trade Xavien Howard if you’re not drafting a quarterback this spring. Howard is the best player on Team Teardown. He’d be the most expensive, too, at north of $15 million a year with a needed, new deal. At 25, he is in his prime. Of the eight Pro Bowl cornerbacks this year, one was 29. Do the timeline math, add in football risk and moving him is the best option. But don’t just trade Howard for a first-round pick (if Amari Cooper is worth one in midseason, Howard is worth more).
First, Howard is, indeed, your best young player. Which in my opinion means he’s exactly the kind of player you keep in this rebuild. He’ll still be in his prime when the Dolphins are good again and once you get done replacing veteran talent, cap space won’t be a huge issue. Yes, he’ll cost money. But you are going to have to spend money and these are the kinds of players you want to invest it in.
I will add one caveat to the above. If the deal involves accumulating picks because you have targeted a quarterback you like, either in 2019 or 2020, then I would support the trade. You do what you have to do to make that happen.
The other comment I’ll add is that I don’t think Howard brings more than a first round pick. In fact, he might not even bring that. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a good young player on the rise. But he didn’t really completely blossom until this season and I don't think he’s in the Deion Sanders class yet.
“8. Don’t sign anyone just to change “culture.” The coach sets the culture. Yes, some good veterans will help. But this is Brian Flores’ job by the standards he sets and decisions he makes. The Gase era went sideways when he began looking for other people to set his culture for him. If you can’t do that, you’re not a head coach.”
This I agree with but only to a point. You can’t just bring in “good guys.” But I don’t think you want to make the job of your first time head coach tougher by bringing in headaches that, for instance, refuse to enter a game against the Jets. I’m looking at you, Reshad Jones.
Adam Gase had some players to deal with that required delicate handling. I’m not saying he shouldn’t have handled it better but it made his job more difficult than it had to be.
I’d rather say, “sign solid pros.” They don’t have to be angels and they don’t have to be ideal. But they should be able to set an example and show young players how to win through a couple years where there might not be a lot of winning to be had.
“9. Don’t sign anyone in the first week of free agency. Or over 29 years old to be more than a one-year stop-gap.”
There are going to be a lot of holes to fill on this team and I think you want to acquire good young players anyway you can, including free agency. But you do have to be careful who you target. As I said above, no headaches. I think instead of setting the limit at 29 years old, I’d say 27 unless he’s a one-year stop gap.
The ideal candidate would be a rising young player coming off of his first contract who has not yet reached his peak. You may have to overpay a little. That’s the nature of free agency. But if you do it right, he won’t be over paid for long as he reaches his potential over the length of the contract.
“5. 'Only pay great players big money,’ [Johnson] said.
This is, I think, where Adam Gase came up short. It’s a bit speculative but my guess is that all of those contracts are ones that Gase wanted. Gase worked under the false assumption that this would make those players grateful and play harder. Show them you love them and they’ll love you back. Unfortunately it generally didn’t work that way. Just two years later Gase found himself criticizing the team for not working hard enough. Jones even flat out quit on him for one game during the 2018 season.
This balance between paying players to keep them happy and withholding money to keep them hungry for more is a very delicate one and I don't think there are easy answers. But generally speaking my guess is that Johnson has it right. Pay your great players who make plays big money. Sign the rest to team-friendly deals or replace them. Don’t get too caught up in your personal feelings over the matter.
"’Josh (Rosen) is our guy.’ – Kliff Kingsbury, Feb. 12
A couple things here:
1. In my opinion, you absolutely don’t take Murray with the first round pick. Yes, I know that Kingsbury effused that he would take Murray with that pick as the Texas Tech coach. But it was easy to say that then and, as Brooks points out later in the article, people can’t always be taken literally when commenting on such things as an opposing college coach. They are expected to exaggerate.
More to the point, where you take a player in the draft has little to do with where you think he should go and it has everything to do with where other teams will take him. Murray is almost certainly less than 5-foot-10 and has yet to show that he can throw from the pocket. He’s a risk that you don’t take with a top five pick. if you want him, you find a way to trade down and then take him.
2. It's possible that Kingsbury is smart enough to understand what he’s got in Rosen. People like to think that getting a franchise quarterback is just a matter of choosing the right guy. In my opinion, they couldn’t be more wrong. It's about developing the right guy. That means good coaching at the very minimum.
Rosen had a miserable year but he was on a miserable team with a defensive head coach who had no clue how to develop him. Whether Kingsbury has a clue remains to be seen. It seems evident to me that as the need for quarterbacks has become more acute, the NFL has gotten better at developing them with some very good young quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Mitch Trubisky, and Deshaun Watson coming to the fore in recent years. But either way Arizona is still going to be a bad team and probably a bad situation.
Rosen is a classic NFL quarterback. He’s got the size and physical ability. He’s accurate and by all accounts he’s smart. He simply hasn’t had a chance to show what he’s capable of. If he is traded, here’s hoping it's to a team that can fully develop him and utilize his talents to give him the best chance to succeed.
Rosen doesn’t fit what I figure is general manager Chris Grier’s physical profile for an NFL quarterback. But it says here he’d look pretty good in a Dolphin uniform and wouldn’t be a big risk for a mid-round pick.
“’What percentage of the time,’ I asked Oklahoma coach and Murray mentor Lincoln Riley the other day, ’would you guess Kyler threw from the pocket this year?’
A lot of those throws were quick hitters and running an NFL offense where you frequently have to stand tall while the pocket collapses around you is quite a bit of a different story.
Having said that, it’s clear that Murray is a different kettle of fish when compared, for instance, to Johnny Manziel. Manziel not only didn’t show that he could throw from the pocket in college, it was proven conclusively that he couldn’t as the teams that beat Texas A&M his last year with the team were the ones that kept him there.
Murray could prove to be one of those rare athletes like Russell Wilson who can overcome his lack of size to succeed in the NFL. Murray is shorter than Wilson and has more of an uphill battle. But you can see why a team might pick him in the top ten. Indeed, Brooks has Murray as his #6 overall prospect which, for a quarterback, means top 5 pick.
Murray has been connected to the Dolphins in several mock drafts and where he is selected is going to be one of the more interesting draft stories in years. I’m looking forward to seeing him at the combine.
Frankly, I don’t understand Brown. He’s got a lucrative contract and this doesn’t appear to be about money. When he’s asked to explain his problem he’s all over the place. Take this response when he was asked to explain his strained relationship with Ben Roethlisberger.
“No conflict just a matter of respect!. Mutual respect! He has a owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can’t say anything about it otherwise they meal ticket gone. It’s a dirty game within a game.”
The best I can tell he just doesn’t like criticism and doesn’t like having to work as part of a team. He reminds me a little bit of former Chicago Bear Martellus Bennett.
Wide receivers in general tend to be head cases, I think. But Brown seems to take it to a whole new level.
