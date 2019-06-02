|
The Miami Dolphins franchise has been a so called laughing stock of the NFL since Dan Marino retired. Before Marino retired the Dolphins were one of the most respected teams in the history of the NFL. One reason for that is because of Dan Marino and the other is Don Shula. Shula who coached the Dolphins from 1970-1995 made the team into a winner.
During his reign as head coach, the Dolphins went to four Super Bowls and won two of those, including the only perfect season in NFL history in 1972. Without Shula as the head coach, who knows how good the Dolphins would have been. Shula has a reputation for being a leader, a tough coach and getting the most out of players. That list of traits seems similar to the traits the Miami Dolphins were looking for when looking for a new head coach.
Enter new Dolphins coach Brian Flores. Flores was hired because he is willing to rebuild this team and give them an identity. In New England, Patriots player always looked up to him and played to their fullest potential for him. Flores is also very respected throughout the league and many people endorsed him throughout his interview process. If you have not put the pieces together yet the Dolphins were looking for a coach that resembled Shula.
Now I am not comparing Flores to Shula because Shula is a legendary coach and Flores just got his first head coaching gig, but they do have similar traits. As I stated previously they are both highly respected, get the most out of their players, and are leaders. Although these coaches are coaching in a different style of the NFL, I think Flores could use an old school approach and run the team like Shula did.
Flores has two or three good running backs, like Shula did, and he might try to run the offense similar to what Shula did, but incorporate more passing. Flores will have Drake, Ballage, and possibly Bolden to be running the offense like Shula had Kickk, Morris, and Csonka.
The biggest reason I can see Flores being the next Don Shula other than the two have very similar traits is the defense. Shula was a great defensive coach and one of his defenses was even nicknamed the “No Name Defense” because Shula had a top defense in the NFL without any big name stars. Flores has a very young and an unexperienced defense that he can groom and coach anyway he wants.
If Flores puts the players in best position to be successful and the players want to play for him then this defense could be very scary in a couple years and possibly be the next “No Name Defense”.
