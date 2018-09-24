|
By now most fans of the Miami Dolphins have seen the clip. You know the one, where wide receivers Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant slap high fives as Wilson is sprinting to the endzone for the touchdown that cemented the game against the Oakland Raiders.
Two guys romping towards the endzone, smiling, confident, happy. Two guys just doing the jobs they are given, and executing them well.
Winning makes lots of people happy.
But in the midst of the Dolphins 3-0 start, has the team come across something that’s been eluding them for oh-so-many years? It seems forever since you could think of the Dolphins and find something that identifies them. And maybe, just maybe, three games into the season, we have that.
Smart. Resilient. Cohesive.
Oh, and Fast. And Fun.
"We're just having fun,” said Wilson about the high five with Grant. “That's all we're worried about right now, just pretty much doing our assignments, and having fun doing it."
"It's great,” he adds. “We all buy in to the same exact goal. We're just trying to get better each week. We're trying to push each other to do things we haven't done before. A bunch of guys that are not the top guys in the league, we go out there with each other and just try to play the best football we can."
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill reiterates the togetherness and how teammates are pushing each other to be the best they can be.
"I believe we're on the right track,” Tannehill said. “The patterns that we have established so far, the way we work in practice, the way we support each other and stick together through adversity, we're on the right track. Are we there yet? No. But the patterns we're establishing are going to take us there. We just have to stay the course, keep working, and take it one game at a time."
"I think we have a good idea what kind of team we have as far as the character and the effort and just the want-to-be-there for each other,” agrees head coach Adam Gase. “The accountability for each other is awesome to see. That locker room is tight and those guys want to win for each other, and they want to make sure that they do whatever they have to do to get ready, then play four quarters, no matter what the score is, and just keep battling."
That accountability is refreshing. Gase insists that was there before, but there is a marked improvement in this year’s locker room. The egos are gone, and players support each other, push each other, and revel in each other’s successes.
"I think we had confident guys to begin with,” says Gase. “It's been fun to watch those guys grow together. The new guys we brought in that jumped right in, believed in what we were saying, and have really taken to it with what we're trying to do in all three phases. They've been great additions. I think the guys that have already been here, they've accepted those guys in, and it's helped us. It's helped us all."
It’s especially helping the team deal with adversity, something the Dolphins have dealt with far more than most in the past year.
"I think we're running into our fair share of adversity in certain moments," Gase continues. "Some of the things we went through last year were a little different. Now we're talking about game adversity this year compared to last year where it was organization-wide where we're picking up, we're moving, we're going all over the world it seemed like. This year, it's more of us handling injuries, us being able to handle little odd situations in a game, or ups and downs of a game. I think the guys have done a good job of handling anything that's just been outside the box. Really, that's a testament to those guys of staying focused on what we're asking them to do."
That adversity was evident in Sunday’s game, when the team started off slow, fell behind, and had to battle to get back into the game. While last year’s team might not have come back, this year’s Dolphins have a different mindset.
"I think that's the game of football,” says Tannehill. “Sometimes it's not going to be pretty, but you have to have the grit and the togetherness to be able to stick it through and find a way to win. I'm proud of this team in the way we did that. Defense had a couple big stops for us down in the red zone, stopping them on fourth down. And on offense we just kept battling. It wasn't pretty, but our guys hung together, we made some big plays when it mattered, and we found a way to come out on top."
But this isn’t a team that will rest on its laurels either, as every player strives to improve and find ways to help the team win. No being satisfied with the status quo is a given in successful locker rooms, and this team is showing that they aren’t where they’d like to be yet.
"Not even close," said Gase. “There's a lot to fix. That's how it is in the NFL. You just need to try to get better every week. You try to avoid peaks and valleys where one week you're really good and the next week you're really poor. We need to trend upward. We have to find a way to get better this week in practice and for this game. We have a lot of things to fix and I think our players know that. The result may not be exactly what you want all the time, but as long as you're getting better every week, that gives you a chance at the end of the season. That's what we need to strive for."
Coming back from adversity is nothing new for All Pro defensive end Cameron Wake, and he recognizes the changes in this year’s team too.
"I hope it's something that builds confidence in the guys,” Wake says. “If you look at our team the way it's built and games like the first home game, the longest game in history, and games like the past game where it could have gone either way and we had to fight and scratch and claw and do whatever it took to get that W. I mean it builds character, regardless of what else goes on.
“It wasn't pretty but whatever it took to win, guys did it. And 3-0 feels good. It definitely feels good, but at the same time, you've got to wipe the slate clean. Enjoy it for the next 24 hours or so, pat yourself on the back. And then get in there tomorrow and fix the things that we didn't do so well; erase the board and let's move on.
“We've got to be 1-0 after next week.”
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball

