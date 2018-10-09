|
Delays, delays: Miami Dolphins find ways to deal with the longest NFL game ever played
9/10/2018
Seven hours and ten minutes.
That’s not a long time if we’re talking about, say, a work day, or 36 holes of golf. But for an NFL game, that’s the longest game ever played, putting the Miami Dolphins in the record books for their win over the visiting Tennessee Titans.
Two lightning-related delays meant that this game had nearly four hours of delays, and even with a shortened three-and-a-half minute halftime, fans still had time during the breaks to take a shower, go grocery shopping, and eat two meals before this one made it into the books.
As for the players, who needed to find ways to stay game ready while anxiously waiting in the locker room, well, let’s just say this wasn’t something that any coach or player practices on a daily basis.
“Yeah, there's no manual for that,” laughed defensive end Cameron Wake. “The first time it was kind of like ... okay, this is halftime. And they kept pushing it back 15 minutes, so you were always on edge the whole time.”
After a two hour delay, the teams finally came back out and finished the final minute of the first half, and then with 6:37 left in the third quarter, the officials again sent everyone to the tunnels. This one wasn’t any easier to handle, said Wake. But they got it done.
“The second one was like, 'Alright, you guys are going to be in here for an hour and a half,' do I take my pads off, do I lay down, do I stand up, do I get on the bike? There's really no way, so everybody was doing a lot of different things. But at the end of the day, they always talk about football is more mental than physical, and when you come out on the field, you have to be ready to go. I don't know how it was out there for you guys, but … all of sudden, they're like, 'Alright, in 10 minutes we're going.' So you've got guys laying down, some guys on the bike, some guys (looking at) plays on the (Surfaces), and all of a sudden it's like, 'Alright, it's go time.' The guys responded well. Everybody got back in the mode that they needed to be in, and obviously went out there and finished the game off.”
How did they stay focused, so as to not lose their intensity?
“I just focused on ball,” said nickel cornerback Bobby McCain. “I just watched TV, watched the games that were on, the highlights and stuff. We were in here for a little while, so I got close with the teammates. Everybody just huddled up, and watched a little ball, and chilled out and waited until we could go back outside.”
"Talking ball,” said wide receiver Danny Amendola as well. “Watching the games, trying to stay in it and stay focused, stay warm, stay loose. I've never been a part of something like that, so it's strange but I felt like we handled it well and got the win."
"Just hanging out,” added wide receiver (and game hero with four catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns) Kenny Stills. “Really just waiting to hear what they had to tell us. When they told us it was time to play, we had to go out there and do it. If you complain about it, get negative about it, then it's going to probably show up on the field. We all just kept our spirits high and knew that at some point in time we were going to go out there and finish the game."
Rookie defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick did try to take a nap, but sleeping isn’t easy when the adrenaline and focus on the game is at the forefront, especially for a player renowned for his study habits and work ethic.
"It was hard." he said. "You just have to keep your focus. Keep focused on your assignments, that's what you got to do, and that's it really. A lot of people could lose focus and cool down, but we did a good job of warming back up. I was looking at some notes I had in my notebook, and I was listening to some music. I tried to take a nap, but that didn't work."
At the end of the day, literally, since the officially ending time for the game was 8:10 PM Eastern Time, the Dolphins found ways to put a notch in the win column, coming away with a 27-20 win.
"It was wild,” said quarterback Ryan Tannehill. “Just coming in the first time, it was kind of an up and down night. It was like 'alright, 30 minutes,' and then it was like 'alright, another 30 minutes,' so you're kind of constantly getting ready to go, getting ready to go, sitting back down. The second one was even more wild because we were sitting there, told it was probably going to be 7:30 (before they’d resume the game), and (the officials) come in at 6:30 and say 'you're on the field in 10 minutes.' You can imagine there was a lot of scrambling to get ready to go. Guys had their cleats off, socks off, jerseys, pants – it was get ready to go and go play in 10 minutes.
“It was wild, but I'm really proud of our guys the way we responded. Obviously a ton of adversity, not only with the delays, but in the game, as well. Guys just kept fighting, responding, and stuck together through the thick and thin of it, and we found a way to come out on top."
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
August 2018