According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins and WR DeVante Parker are expected to part ways, via either a trade or a full-out release. If Miami chooses to cut Parker, it will free up $9,387,000 in salary cap space. This should not come as a surprise to Miami Dolphins fans.
Parker was selected 14th overall in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Miami front office selected Parker mainly because of his size, athleticism and his ability to make big plays down the field. Staying healthy, however, was Parker’s biggest issue as a professional athlete. During Parker’s rookie season, the former Louisville standout started in just four games, recording 494 yards and three touchdowns. Parker’s rookie season was the end of Joe Philbin’s tenure as Dolphins head coach.
Philbin was relieved of his duties concluding Miami’s 27-14 defeat at the hands of the New York Jets. In October, Parker sustained a foot injury, sitting out two games. Parker’s sophomore season in the NFL brought a form of hope, but after suffering a hamstring pull, Parker was unable to participate in a majority of training camp, and even missed the final exhibition contest and regular season opener.
2016 was Adam Gase’s rookie season as head coach, and the Miami Dolphins got off to a sluggish start, opening the campaign 1-4. In 2016, Parker caught 56 receptions for 744 yards, all while producing four touchdowns. Miami secured a postseason berth, before falling in the wild-card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-12. In that contest, Parker caught four passes, gaining 55 yards. 2017 and ‘18 combined was not so great for Parker, managing to punch in just two scores.
Staying healthy in professional sports is a very difficult task, with the amount of training, preparation, travel schedules and competitiveness on the field. Do not put DeVante Parker’s name into the Dion Jordan category; Parker is not a bust-type football player. Parker will likely land a job quickly, because of his 6’3” size.
With the Dolphins to enter the rebuilding phase in 2019, expect Albert Wilson, who endured a season-ending hip injury in Week 7, Kenny Stills and Jakeem Grant, whose season came to a close Week 10 at Green Bay, to be the key pieces in Miami’s WR unit moving forward.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
