The Miami Dolphins have had a solid receiving core for the past several seasons. With the addition of Kenny Stills and Devante Parker in 2015 the Dolphins thought they had one of the top young receiving corps in the NFL.
Flash forward to 2019 and Devante Parker will more than likely get cut this offseason and Kenny Stills has been good but very inconsistent. Parker has shown flashes of talent but he has had his career riddled with injuries. Stills on the other hand has had some productive seasons, especially with the quarterbacks he has played with, but he has also been inconsistent. Stills only catches about 50% of all passes thrown his way but is a touchdown machine scoring touchdowns in his four seasons with the Dolphins. Although Stills is a good receiver he does not have Antonio Brown, Deandre Hopkins, or Julio Jones type talent. The Dolphins however do have three receivers that with the right coaching could turn into our franchise receivers.
All three of these receivers are young and they should be able to take the next step in these upcoming seasons under new offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and Head Coach Brian Flores.
This article was written by Tanner Elliott. Follow him on Twitter @Elliott302Tj
