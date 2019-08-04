|
As the NFL Draft approaches, the Miami Dolphins are adding a piece of international talent to the 90-man roster. Durval Queiroz Neto, a 6'4", 325 pound defensive tackle will join the Miami Dolphins as an allocated player from the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, according to league sources.
Once training camp officially opens in mid-July, Neto will join the Dolphins’ 90-man roster, and compete for a spot. Queiroz, if signed to the 53-man roster, will become just the second Brazilian player in NFL history, joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Cairo Santos, who became the first in 2014.
Queiroz, 25, was one of seven different athletes from five countries to participate for a spot in the program for the upcoming regular season. Queiroz played football in Brazil for the past four seasons on the two best teams in Brazil, Cuiabá Arsenal and Galo FA and on the Brazilian national team.
Queiroz was also a judo champion prior to playing football. If Queiroz fails to make the Dolphins’ final roster after training camp, he will be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, which would allow Miami to have 11 practice squad players instead of 10. However, he will be ineligible to be activated during the regular season.
