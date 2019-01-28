|
The Miami Dolphins continue adding coaches to their reported staff this week, as Marion Hobby and Robbie Leonard will join head coach Brian Flores in Miami.
Hobby was the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line coach for the past two years. He’s a former defensive end who played for Minnesota and New England from 1990-92, then spent ten years climbing the college coaching ranks before landing in New Orleans as the defensive ends coach in 2006-07. He then spent three years at Duke as the Blue Devils defensive coordinator before spending six years in the same role for Clemson, helping them to the national championship in 2016.
Leonard has been an assistant coach with the New York Giants since 2013, working with defensive ends and linebackers. He worked with new Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during the 2016-17 seasons, was originally hired by Tom Coughlin, and has survived two coaching changes in his stint with the Giants.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter @EJFootball.
