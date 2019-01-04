|
The 2019 NFL Draft is but weeks away, but for the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals, the 2019 season is in full swing.
On Monday morning, the Dolphins officially opened offseason workouts, and among those in attendance was cornerback Xavien Howard. Howard, fresh off a stellar season in which he snagged seven interceptions in twelve games, hopes to remain a Miami Dolphin for years down the road. New head coach Brian Flores has said the organization wants to keep Howard on a long-term basis, though a contract has not officially come into play yet.
Howard, entering the final year under his rookie deal, missed the final four games of the 2018 campaign, nursing a knee injury. Other notable players who participated in the first morning of workouts were RB Kenyan Drake, WR Kenny Stills, CB Bobby McCain and WR Jakeem Grant.
This offseason was a busy time for the Dolphins, parting ways with QB Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee), DE Cameron Wake (Tennessee), DE Robert Quinn (Dallas), RT Ja’Wuan James (Denver), WR Danny Amendola (Detroit), RB Frank Gore (Buffalo) and RB Senorise Perry (Buffalo).
Miami signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a two-year deal, making it clear 2019 will be a rebuild-type football season, unless the Dolphins choose to grab a franchise-changing quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. Three key names to keep an extra eye on include Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Missouri’s Drew Lock.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2019