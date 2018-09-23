|
Patrick Peterson, Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters, Richard Sherman.
Xavien Howard?
The Miami Dolphins may have just added one of their players to the ranks of some of the greatest cornerbacks in the NFL, as third-year player Xavien Howard has seemingly emerged as one of the league's elite corners, totaling three interceptions in just the first three games alone, and handcuffing one of the league's best young wide receivers in Amari Cooper, limiting him to only two catches for 17 yards.
"He looks like the guy we have been seeing since training camp, so I think he’s just trying to figure out a way to get better every day. He’s done it." head coach Adam Gase said after the game. "He’s practiced well and we’re starting to see that translate to the game."
But it's not just the turnovers themselves that have made Howard's presence be felt, two of his three interceptions this season have been in the endzone, saving the team from giving up six points in the most crucial moments. This one came as the Raiders were driving down the field while trailing by four points. Carr was hit by All-Pro pass rusher Cameron Wake, and Howard got into position against WR Martavis Bryant and pulled down the ball in the back of the endzone to give Miami back possession.
"We have a thing. The left side corner’s best friend is a pass rusher." said Wake. "A pass rusher’s best friend is a corner. So I think that he understands that. He made good plays today. Some of the guys up front are doing their best to try to get pressure on the quarterback to maybe throw an errant pass and he picked it off. He did his job and vice versa. The quarterback tried to make that read, he doesn’t have time, we get a sack. So playing hand in hand, I mean, obviously, nothing to take away from him; but I think working together creates plays for everybody all over the field."
It won't be long before people start taking notice of Howard's ability on the field, especially if he continues this performance when the Dolphins travel to Foxborough next week to face off against the Patriots. But if the man who's fan-given nickname is 'X' is only just now starting to catch the attention of the world, then it means that it hasn't been paying attention to his teammates for a while now.
"He's been a ballhawk, man. He's been a ballhawk, he's feeling comfortable on defense." cornerback Bobby McCain said to the Sun Sentinel through a busted lip after the game. "He’s one of the best corners in the league to be honest with you, one of the best corners in the league, and I believe that, and we believe that ... We been telling people that. We been telling people that for a year. Now they know. He locked down Amari. The league knows now.”
It will be some time before we know if opposing quarterbacks have learned to not challenge Howard anymore; as an unfortunate and undeserved result of being part of the Miami Dolphins, Howard has been slept on due to the national indifference towards his team. But until then, he's determined to keep making plays and keep making them pay for throwing the ball his way, and he'll keep being the 'X-Factor' that helps lead his team to victory om Sundays.
“That was a game changer. That meant everything." Howard said. "I think we took the soul out of them when I caught that interception. Our offense got on the field and attacked and scored. That’s what it was all about.”
It's only a matter of time before Howard's name is listed among the best in the league. It just may take a few more games like the one he's had these past two weeks, and he's more than ready.
"I've been hearing that all week ... I just gotta make 'em pay when they try me."
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
