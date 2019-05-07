|
Dolphins defensive tackle, Kendrick Norton, a former Miami Hurricane standout, sustained a horrifying and career-ending car accident early Thursday morning at about 1:18 A.M., leading to the amputation of his left arm, a number of league sources confirmed.
Norton's agent later confirmed the news on social media.
Per the Florida Highway Patrol's incident report, Norton was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 at approximately 1:18 a.m., heading westbound on SR 836. Moments later, Norton’s vehicle collided with a concrete barrier wall, resulting in the vehicle to flip over.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was able to transport Norton to Ryder Trauma Center, where he has since recovered to a stable condition, though it's clear that his career in the NFL has tragically come to an end before it really had a chance to begin.
Selected in the seventh round by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Dolphins signed Norton off Carolina’s practice squad on December 19, 2018. Slated to compete for a 53-man roster spot, Norton finished his collegiate days as a Hurricane with 84 total tackles, including 18.0 for loss and 5.0 sacks.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
May 2019