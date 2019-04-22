|
Left tackle Laremy Tunsil will remain a Miami Dolphin, until at least the 2020 football season. The Miami Dolphins, on Thursday last week, exercised the fifth-year option on Tunsil's rookie contract.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Tunsil is slated to earn approximately $2,148,770 in 2019. Tunsil’s buddy, right tackle Ja’Wuan James, was shipped to the Denver Broncos on March 13.
In 2018, Tunsil started fifteen games, and was only a victim of seven total penalties: two holding calls, three false start calls and two penalties that were declined by the opposing team. Tunsil was able to solidify himself as one of the top right tackles in the National Football League last season.
Under new head coach Brian Flores, Tunsil is hoping to carry on the same success throughout preseason and the regular season.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
