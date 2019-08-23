|
The Miami Dolphins signed explosive wide receiver Jakeem Grant to a four-year extension worth up to $24 million dollars.
The contract was finalized Wednesday morning, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. A sixth round draftee from Texas Tech in 2016, Grant was entering the final year of his rookie deal, and in each season, Grant consistently produced on the football field, but suffered a major setback this past year.
Against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 of the 2018 regular season, Grant sustained a season-ending Achilles injury, missing the final six games. Grant shared the wideout position with Albert Wilson, who also missed most of last season with an injury.
Grant’s new deal will keep him in Miami until the 2023 campaign. Recording 583 yards on punt returns, including two for touchdowns and 1,453 yards with one score on kick returns in three seasons, Grant was a dominant force on the special teams side, too.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
