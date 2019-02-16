|
As the Miami Dolphins gear up for a serious rebuild, general manager Chris Grier is putting together a staff specifically built to find the best young talent possible in the next few drafts. Already, Marvin Allen has been hired as the assistant general manager, and now Grier is bringing in a man who has already been in charge of a rebuild in his career, former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie.
McKenzie, 56, was largely responsible for the young squad who made the playoffs in 2016, and that led him to being named the NFL Executive of the Year that year. Unfortunately, when the team failed to maintain the same rate of success, the Raiders hired Jon Gruden this past season, which led to a massive power struggle with Gruden that led to McKenzie's firing on December 10, 2018.
That firing was not appreciated by quarterback Derek Carr, who McKenzie drafted in the second round of his most successful draft in 2014. That class also included star pass rusher Khalil Mack (who Gruden traded to Chicago this offseason), guard Gabe Jackson (third round), nose tackle Justin Ellis (fourth round) and cornerback TJ Carrie (seventh round).
“Our relationship was special, and it always will be,” Carr said about McKenzie on back in December. “Never saw anything that would make you think this would happen. But it is what it is. I sent him my message, I said, ‘Any success that I have, I hope you feel a part of it. Whatever I do, hopefully win a lot of games and do some fun things, I hope that you feel good about it, because I want you to know that you’re a big reason for it.’”
Before joining the Raiders in 2012 and putting them back on track to compete with the rebuild he orchestrated, McKenzie spent 17 seasons with the Green Bay Packers as a director of player personnel and director of football operations.
This hire continues a series of hires where Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores are looking for experienced individuals who can help facilitate Miami's slow rise back to relevancy over the next couple of seasons. Marvin Allen was an excellent start, and now with McKenzie, the team has two highly respected executives to assist Grier and find young players who can join the roster and grow together to make a long-term competitor.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
|
