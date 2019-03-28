|
Defensive end Charles Harris, a Missouri product, was a first round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Miami Dolphins were hoping Harris could take his college style of football to the professional ranks. As a rookie in 2017, Harris struggled, starting in two games and producing only two sacks.
This past season, Adam Gase’s final season as head coach, Harris’ game did not impress many, managing just one sack. Now that the page has turned, new head coach Brian Flores, who originally saw Harris twice a season during his New England Patriots tenure, gave Harris high praise during the NFL annual meetings in Phoenix, Arizona.
“I’ve watched a lot of tape on all of our players. Charles, he’s got size, he’s got speed, he’s got athleticism. He plays hard and does a lot of things we like as a staff." Flores said. "When you talk about patience, I think he’s an interesting player on our team. I’m excited to see him on April 1st when the team reports.”
Harris missed five games this past season due to a calf injury, as the Dolphins compiled a disappointing 7-9 campaign. The Miami front seven is expected to look unique in 2019, with the departure of Cameron Wake (Tennessee Titans) the release of Andre Branch, and the recent trade of Robert Quinn. With Harris entering his third season under his rookie contract, the former Missouri product hopes to quiet the experts across the football world.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2019