Some of the most memorable parts of football games is meeting up early at the stadium and enjoying good food and friends at a solid tailgate party, and the Miami Dolphins decided to host one of their own at the first Football Unites tailgate party of the 2018 season.
This is the third year in a row that the Dolphins are hosting these tailgates, which are meant to strengthen relationships between community leaders, youth and law enforcement.
"Great thing about it is it's funded by (Owner) Stephen Ross and our employers, and how can we move this conversation forward?" said Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins. "And to get these different groups out here today to meet each other in fellowship around the sport of football, it's a great feeling ... the teamwork at work, we wanna make South Florida healthier, educated and more united, and events like these can help us with that goal."
All the stops were pulled out for this party, as a live DJ, a massive foosball table, food and even a scavenger hunt were slated to help bring these diverse groups together to get to know each other better. Even former Dolphins wide receiver O.J. McDuffie was seen making an appearance, enjoying the time with the fans and giving them a real Dolphins vibe.
But as it's often been the case, some things are bigger than football. There are causes to be fought for, injustices to be righted, and from the day of its inception, that has been what Stephen Ross and his R.I.S.E. initiative has been fighting to accomplish, and there have been examples of the impact its had.
"I think it's more so the continued communication," said Jenkins. "You see groups, and you come back and see them next year and say 'oh yeah, this is my friend now,' or 'oh yeah, we're going out here' ... it's a great thing not just for the kids level, but also the organizations too. That's one thing we saw as well, because there are so many groups in South Florida, so many positive and great organizations, but sometimes they're a little splintered.
"So the Dolphins not only bring the kids together, but also these organizations that ultimately, we all have the same mission. We want to move forward, we want to be better, and we want to treat this as an issue of humanity, not just one race or one gender, one sexual orientation or identity."
The Miami Dolphins are using the backdrop of football to unite groups that have the potential to be at odds with each other, and through this experience, perhaps spread the influence beyond South Florida to further level the playing field for groups in the community who need a little extra boost.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
