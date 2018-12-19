|
Every kid has memories of the best thing they ever got for Christmas, that one thing that meant more to them when they saw it than anything else before or even after. For kicker Jason Sanders, it was a PlayStation 3 that he played endless hours of Call of Duty on shortly after receiving it.
On Tuesday night, the Miami Dolphins made even more dreams come true for 150 kids across Miami-Dade, Broward and Pam Beach County, as the players and coaching staff shelled out the money to get them the exact gifts they've been wanting for Christmas.
"It's important because the players financially, to be able to put their money and their resources in to have all these kids enjoy a good holiday season is amazing." said senior vice president of communications and community affairs Jason Jenkins. "It's not only about being on the field and trying to have success on there, it's really about teamwork at work, helping build this community and it's a great example of this."
Partnering up with Petland, the two organizations provided a designated area to interact with puppies, bounce houses, decorate Christmas cookies, playing games with the players, and taking photos with Santa Claus.
But the most important part of the night, of course, was when the kids were all gathered together near the endzone to receive the gifts that were purchased for them, ranging from Nerf guns to bicycles and everything in-between.
“I remember going to events like this when I was a kid and it really made my Christmas special,” said running back Kalen Ballage. “It’s my favorite part of the year every year. We try to get out there and reach the kids and have them look up to us as role models. Seeing the kids’ eyes get all big when we pulled the presents out the back seeing them get whatever it is they asked for, I think that was the most important thing.”
The Dolphins want everyone to remember what the true meaning of this time of year is, and for those kids, being on the receiving end of such a gift is something that they're sure to remember for the rest of their lives.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
