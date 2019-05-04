|
With the draft coming up very shortly, the Miami Dolphins have been bringing in prospects for pre-draft visits. One prospect that the Dolphins have recently brought in was linebacker Terrill Hanks, a senior from New Mexico State.
Hanks is definitely an interesting prospect, especially in the later rounds of the draft. Compared to the other linebackers on Miami’s roster, Hanks is slower and more made for run situations. Hanks ran a 4.98 in the forty this year compared to Raekwon McMillian’s 4.61 forty in 2017 and Jerome Baker’s 4.53 last year.
This is interesting due to the fact that teams look for faster linebackers now to keep up with tight ends and running backs. Hanks put up an impressive stat line during his time at New Mexico State with 391 tackles, 11 sacks, eight interceptions, and seven forced fumbles. Even though he has an impressive stat line, Hanks is a developmental player due to his inconsistent technique and is slow at reading plays and offenses.
Although Hanks is a developmental player, he could have an instant impact on special teams. Some of the things that make Hanks standout from other prospects are his ability to jam tight ends at the line of scrimmage, force turnovers, and his experience playing any linebacker position. In college Hanks rushed the passer, dropped back in coverage, set the edge, and played both inside and outside linebacker.
It will be interesting to see if Miami does pull the trigger on Hanks during day 3 of the draft this year.
This story was written by Tanner Elliott. Follow him on Twitter: @Elliott302Tj
