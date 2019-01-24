|
Over the last decade, small, elusive scat backs have been emerging onto the NFL scene like a California wildfire. Guys like Darren Sproles, Danny Woodhead, Alvin Kamara, Dion Lewis and Tarik Cohen have made a living out of breaking their opponents’ ankles. They are so quick and elusive and hide so well behind the gigantic offensive linemen that they have become X-factors and game breakers. They also give the bell cow backs a good break through the course of the season.
The 2019 NFL draft is loaded with a bunch of talented X-factors, so I thought it would be fun to evaluate some of these types of running backs.
I know what most of you will say: “We have Kenyan Drake!”
Well, Drake is 6-foot-1 and 213 pounds, hardly the small, elusive, shifty scat back that fits the Alvin Kamara or Darren Sproles-like role. Drake is big for a running back to go with his 4.45 forty time which is elite. He has low miles on his legs because he was tucked in the back of the line at Alabama behind T.J. Yeldon and Derrick Henry, which, in Drake’s defense, Yeldon and Henry were just better suited for the scheme that Nick Saban ran.
If Drake went to LSU, Georgia, Florida or Ole Miss, he very possibly could have been a Heisman candidate. Drake has shown Dolphins fans a lot of promise and will go down in the history books for the Miami Miracle at the very least. I believe with the right scheme, Drake could be the bell-cow back that Le’Veon Bell is. He just needs the right system in order to excel. Do you remember Jerome Bettis? The instant he was traded to Pittsburgh in an offense designed around his strengths, he maximized his talents, winning a Super Bowl and being enshrined.
In the last five games of the 2017 season, Drake showed a rare combination of power, suddenness and versatility. He demonstrated with the right playcalling that he could be “the guy.” But like all great running backs, they need a sidekick. They need somebody to spell them and give them a breather without losing production. Since the NFL is brutal on the lifespan of a running back, I have put together some draft diamonds that could “complement” Drake.
All of these running backs are much smaller and would only be able to handle 10-15 touches per game due to their small size and could be had between rounds 3-6. I’m not asking for a big investment in the running game, I’m asking for an electric, change of pace, small back that could hide well behind the OL and find a crease and burst through.
Local Fort Lauderdale running back Devin Singletary of Florida Atlantic fits this mold like a glove. He is 5-foot-7 ½ and weighs 199 pounds. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and rushed for 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2018 for the Owls, surpassing former Florida QB Tim Tebow for most rushing touchdowns by any player who attended a Florida FBS school.
He runs a 4.5 forty-yard dash and has solid speed, ankle-breaking moves with great balance and vision. The Dolphins should have scouts all over this kid leading up to the draft in April. He would be ideal running behind Laremy Tunsil and Ja'Wuan James (should he be retained).
Myles Gaskin of the University of Washington is another type of back that fits the bill of an elusive scat back. I watched every Huskies game this season and he was as impressive as any RB I’ve seen this season.
He is listed as 5-foot-9, 193 pounds and runs a 4.53 forty-yard dash. He made some acrobatic catches and flashed as a WR out of the backfield. Gaskin also comes with a lot experience having started for three seasons under dynamic head coach Chris Peterson.
Darrell Henderson out of Memphis University is one of the most electrifying players I’ve ever seen. He is 5-foot-9, 200 pounds and runs a 4.47 forty-yard dash. He averaged 8.9 YPC for 1,909 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 300 yards and 3 touchdowns. He is an excellent target in the mid rounds of the draft and could be a great compliment to Ballage/Drake.
Darwin Thompson out of Utah State showed flashes of brilliance all season. Many scouts think he should have gone back for another season but he was eager to make the jump. He is listed as 5-foot-8, 200 pounds and he averaged 6.8 YPC and ran for 14 touchdowns this season. I watched him in a few games this year and it was nothing short of spectacular.
He is described as having elite contact balance while bouncing off defenders like a pinball. His game is a mix of elusiveness, shiftiness, top speed and his receiving ability is off the charts. He could be a lethal force in the screen game and create a huge mismatch in the slot.
Tony Brooks-James, RB from the University of Oregon could be just what the doctor ordered. He is listed as 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds who runs a low 4.4 forty-yard dash. He is a speed demon who is a homerun threat every time he gets his hands on the ball especially when working the boundary.
He has kick returner-like bursts and amazing contact balance. While he doesn’t like to get hit and prefers going down on his own terms, he is a weapon that could be used in all kinds of packages. He would be ideal in a Kamara-like role but will need to add some weight to his frame to minimize injury.
While I like the Drake/Ballage combo, the Miami Dolphins are starving for that elusive gamebreaker and I am hoping that the new regime will add all the pieces around a QB that they will soon select. You can never have too many weapons for a QB and a scat back like these guys could bring the Dolphins to a whole other level.
Coupled with Albert Wilson, Kenny Stills, Mike Gesicki, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant, any of these mentioned backs would certainly make defensive coordinators a bit nervous as they are all small, potential homerun threats.
