Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: 'We’ve got to learn to walk before we can start running'
4/16/2019
By now, most Miami Dolphins fans have seen all the memes and jokes about quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s offseason weight gain. He readily admits he loves eating cake at his kid’s birthday parties. And he has a lot of kids, so the parties (and pounds) add up, and he’s now in what he tongue-in-cheek (or is that cake-in-cheek) describes as “peak off-season form.”
But that’s not all he had to say when he spoke during voluntary mini-camp this week. Fitzpatrick is a well-traveled QB with a head (and glorious full beard) on his shoulders, but he’s also well-spoken and smart in his approach to all thing’s football.
(Oh hey, speaking of that, did you know Fitzpatrick went to Harvard?)
And as he begins his first week of practices with his new team, Fitzpatrick is excited to get on the same page as his new teammates.
“We’ve got to learn to walk before we can start running,” He said. “It’s nice to get this extra work out here and start installing the very basics of our offense and our defense and our special teams stuff. We’ve got a long way to go, obviously. But in terms of the attention to detail right now, and the effort, all of that is good. But it’s always good on day one. We’ve just got to continue to stay with it and continue to get better with it each day.”
Fitzpatrick knows there is a lot to learn, and while he’s spent most of his career learning new offenses each year (The Dolphins are his eighth NFL team), he knows that getting everyone up to speed takes time and commitment.
“It’s so early in the process,” He said. “It’s offseason. I’m out here just trying to learn how to call a play in the huddle, and trying to get the guys lined up. And like I said, walking before we can run. There’s a lot of stuff going on right now on both sides of the ball where we’re really focused in trying to learn how to do our jobs the best way we can.”
For a guy heading into his 15th NFL season. Fitzpatrick has the enthusiasm for the game of a player much younger. And he’s learned a thing or two along the way, most importantly how to handle adversity when things don’t go as swimmingly as expected. Fitzpatrick has a reputation of being a hot and cold quarterback, and his career is defined by stretches of play when he rivals the best in the league, only to revert to stretches of polar opposite play. Yet he rises back up to fight another day each time.
“I love a lot of things about football,” Fitzpatrick said. “One of the things I love most is the adversity and having things not necessarily go your way, but leaning on your teammates and making sure that you’re the same guy in the building every day, the same guy in the huddle on every play, and going from there. That’s something I pride myself on. Last year, especially at the beginning of the year, it was nice for me to go out there and have some of that (early) success, but that was last year. I love being out there. I love being in the huddle with the guys and hopefully they’ll get a chance to feel that, and see that with me, and they’ll think the same way.
“I think in the last four or five years, I’ve really gotten better every year. And I think as funny as it sounds, I think my best football is still ahead of me, and that’s why I’m still playing.”
However, Fitzpatrick is well-aware that the Dolphins are in rebuilding mode with an eye towards a future young quarterback coming in and manning the position. So he realizes his job isn’t a long term gig.
“I’ve been at this thing for going on 15 years,” notes Fitzpatrick. “I know the way the league works. I know for me, I put my focus and energy on doing the best that I can, and being the best player I can be. Things have tended to work out if I did that. That’s what I do. I put my energy in getting myself better and getting my teammates better. That’s all I focus on.”
He continued, “My whole career - and I think for everybody, not just here, but around the league - you can’t take anything for granted. You just have to go out and work as hard as you can. That’s what I’m here to do: put my head down, ignore any and everything that goes on outside of this building, and see if I can be the best player I can be, and make the guys around me better.”
And the grizzled veteran is ready to jump into the fray and help make this team better.
“I think every situation is different. We are going into this year with a fresh start, a fresh approach, and a lot of new faces, whether it’s coaches, or players, or people around the building. I think the one thing … that we stress and preach every day is we’re here to win. Everybody in this building, whatever it takes to get this team to win, that’s what you have to be willing to do. We’re making sure that everybody is on the same page with that. Winning is the most important thing.”
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
