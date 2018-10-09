|
It’s the fourth quarter, the team is driving down to take the lead, it’s a do or die situation. Quarterback drops back, looks right, throws, it’s an inaccurate pass and a would-be interception bounces off of the defender’s hands.
Later in the fourth, the opposing team is driving down, if they score, they win. It’s fourth down, the quarterback drops back, edge rusher beats his man, strip sack…game is over. If you’re reading this as a Dolphins fan, you are likely confused and wondering what game I was watching yesterday.
That is, unless you also saw the Packers – Bears game late last night. See, the scenario I just pointed out is some of the context needed for that miraculous Aaron Rodgers comeback victory to take place. That and Cobb running 80-yards after a beautiful throw and catch.
The defender had to drop the interception; if not, the Packers lose.
The Green Bay defense had to make a fourth down stop; if not, the Packers lose.
Cobb had to execute the catch and run; if not…well, you get where this is going.
Let me be clear, I truly believe Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback I have ever seen, but he needed a dropped interception and a defensive stop to “win” that game. Why am I starting this article like this? Well, because apparently Ryan Tannehill is the only quarterback in the NFL which isn’t allowed to benefit from the rest of the team doing their jobs. That’s only allowed if your name is Rodgers, Brady, or another elite quarterback.
No, I am not comparing them; so those of you about to give me that strawman fallacy in the comment section...don’t.
But I am comparing the way fans grade them. Here is the issue: when the Dolphins win, suddenly fans hurry to invalidate what Tannehill did, by talking about how great or good or average the other 52 men played.
Yet, a funny thing happens when they lose. Suddenly, the other 52 do not matter, as only the quarterback is responsible for the loss.
Let’s say the Dolphins would’ve lost Week 1. Do you think we would’ve recalled the kickoff return allowed for a TD by MIA Special Teams, or Minkah’s dropped INT which would’ve been a pick six, or how about Tunsil’s penalties? Of course not…all we would be reminded of are Tannehill’s negatives.
Ahh…the mind of a hater.
Nonetheless, much like Rodgers’ performance last night: there were positives (i.e. less than Rodgers, don’t throw a hissy fit), negatives, and some team factors that needed to occur (e.g. Rodgers dropped interception and defensive stop) for your Miami Dolphins to take home the victory. Being that this is a Ryan Tannehill Review piece, let’s take a look at the good things we saw from Tannehill, and some areas for improvement moving forward.
Areas for Improvement
1. There is no better place to start than the most gut-wrenching play of the game.
There’s not much I can add here, so I’ll just let Tannehill review his own play for you:
“It was on me." he said. "Completely on me. We had a one-on-one match-up there and I have to find a way to get him a better football.”
That sums it up pretty well. The play was one of the worst I’ve seen Tannehill make, in a very long time. There are some added contextual things to consider here, such as Butler forcing a good jam, which lays Gesicki off balance and eventually laying on his front side.
But regardless of context, the pass was underthrown and not what you need within the red zone. Tannehill has shown issues throwing a fade throughout his career, this is a definite area that needs improvement.
2. He made three mistakes all game, but all were potential game changing plays.
We’ve covered the Gesicki play, and that is ultimately the most concerning. With that being said, the hesitation seen on the Kenyan Drake fourth down pass, and the miscommunication that occurred for his second interception of the day, are also clear areas for improvement. This may surprise some, but I would be much more concerned with the fourth down play, than the Grant interception. And here is why:
The Grant interception is a clear miscommunication of route – throw. Recall that Tannehill is an ELITE accurate passer. To overthrow an eventual interception by 10+ yards is a clear indicator of an option-route gone wrong, Grant discontinuing his route, or Tannehill and Grant being on two separate plays entirely.
My guess is that Grant had the option to cross—he chose to do so—but that Tannehill threw prior to recognizing Grant’s decision. Still a bad play, but one that’s easily fixed by being on the same page.
On the other hand, the fourth down play becomes more concerning, personally. The play, although I cannot confirm it, almost looks like a designed run, to the right, with a built in safety valve to Drake. Credit to the Titans, they did an amazing job of defending it.
Does Tannehill hesitate to run because of his knee? I don’t think so. Even though I wouldn’t have put it past him to have previously attempted to evade the defender coming his way and running for the first.
Nonetheless, after he realizes that he cannot make it on the run, he shifts focus to Drake. You see him lock on to him, pump, and then hesitate to make the throw. That one second was all that was needed for Drake’s momentum to be thrown off, forcing him to be off-balance going into the sidelines. Drake did not do any favors for Tannehill, but make no mistake; that play is on the quarterback.
3. Red zone execution.
Red zone execution needs to be better, it is as simple as that. They capped off a 98-yard drive with a touchdown, that yes, occurred in the red zone, but aside from the beautiful play design that first led to seven points, the red zone offense was ineffective. We have already discussed the Tannehill to Gesicki INT, but the issues were not limited to that play.
There is no magic cure or pill, but the following is obvious: Miami and Tannehill’s greatest area for improvement from this game, is red zone play.
“Yes. We want to get in the end zone." Tannehill said. "That’s what we’re down there for, to finish drives and put seven points on the board. We didn’t do a good enough job of that tonight, or I guess today/tonight because the game was so long. But yes, we did some good things even in the red zone, within the red zone we did some good things. We just have to be more consistent and be able to get those points when we’re down there.”
The Good
1. Tannehill led what should’ve been a game killing drive in the fourth.
For years, one of the narratives pushed around about Tannehill has been that he doesn’t 'finish' the games. Well, last night—yes it was nighttime when this game finished—I was sitting next to a fellow diehard fan during the fourth quarter. I looked at him and told him that if Gase and Tannehill want to really show the fanbase that this offense is different this year, then they need to drive down and score.
As the word “score” was coming out of my mouth, Tannehill had just finished his last cadence, and the ball was in his hands, 1.7 seconds later, the ball was in Stills’ hands, and a few seconds after that, the score was 24-10. Ladies and Gentlemen, that was Tannehill and the offense killing a game.
Unfortunately the special teams unit gave up a kickoff TD the following play, but the point stands.
2. Tannehill’s mechanics continue to be excellent.
It’s incredible to me how perfectly tuned Tannehill’s mechanics have been since his return. I’m certain that when the All-22 comes out on Tuesday there will be some plays where he got lazy or was too quick/slow. With that being said, from what I could see while at the stadium, his mechanics are at an elite level. This then leads to elite accuracy (71.4 Completion Percentage last night on an 8.2 yards per attempt) and positive outcomes on quick decisions.
Of course, it then comes as no surprise that in his end zone interception his mechanics failed him. He is leaning with an over-extended point of release; what occurs when you combine those elements? An underthrown ball resulting in an end zone interception. So no, he was not flawless. But when over 95% of your throws come from near perfect mechanics and release, you deserve to be given credit.
Gase does a good job of summing up Tannehill’s night rather well in the following quote from his presser:
“I thought he was good." Gase said. "We had it rolling there for a little bit. We’ll clean up some of the turnovers and maybe some of the mistakes. He didn’t make too many. It was good to see him back out there. He got knocked around a little bit, but did a good job of bouncing right back up."
3. The leader is back.
What does a player’s post-game conference typically tell us about the game and player? Not much, if you’re Ryan Tannehill. He has always “said the right thing” and isn’t someone I would categorize as hyper-verbose. And yet, last night led to positive and warm feelings. We didn’t have a quarterback passing blame or showing indifference.
On the contrary, we had a quarterback showing that he cared, happily placing all blame on himself, instead of miscommunication or talking about Gesicki getting thrown to the ground. Even going as far as not accepting praise for the good he did, but rather propping up the playcalling, his skill players and his offensive line.
Basically, anyone but himself. For instance, when asked about the deep ball to Stills (which was perfectly placed in Stills’ hands, mid stride), Tannehill said this:
“We had a great play call there into the coverage. They played quarters for us, and Kenny (Stills) was able to beat the corner on the outside. I had great protection, great pocket. I looked at the picture on the sideline – it was a beautiful pocket, no one within four yards of me as I delivered that football. It started up front then he ran a great route and I was able to get him the ball.”
Then there are the reports from NBC's Peter King that Gase gave the players an extra off day, but Tannehill asked the offensive players to show up and study film anyway. You want leadership? It’s not cussing out your players and showboating…it’s working on your off day, and convincing your entire unit to do the same.
Week 1 Overview
Stats:
89.9 Quarterback Rating
71.4% Completion
2 Touchdowns
2 Interceptions
230 Yards
8.2 Yards per attempt
Overall Quarterback Grade: B/B+
This story was written by Daniel Martinez. Follow him on Twitter: @all_right_Miami
