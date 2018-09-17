|
Your Miami Dolphins are 2-0. The same Miami Dolphins that were ranked as the worst team in football across multiple “sports experts” sites. The same Miami Dolphins that were home underdogs against the Titans, and road underdogs against a rookie quarterback. The team in Davie that was told it needed to move on from Tannehill, fire Gase, and call it a day.
That team, that band of brothers is 2-0.
As for the leader of that team, the man with the big 'C' across his chest, the one being praised and celebrated by his fellow teammates after touchdown throws, and while walking back into the tunnel, the one being told by Frank Gore to “keep proving these b---- wrong.” Well that guy, he may not be fully back to his 2016 self, there are definite areas of improvement, and Sunday we saw another step and a healthy amount of good.
With that being said, let’s jump into this week’s QB review, and as always, we start off with our areas for improvement.
Areas for Improvement
1. Ball Security.
This may be an odd place to start for the box score watchers. After all, Tannehill put up two Touchdowns and zero interceptions, with little to no mistakes or “would-be” errant throws.
However, the ball security issues came in the form of fumbles; which in my book are the worst form of turnover—other than one leading to a defensive score—a quarterback can commit. On an interception the receiver is typically given a chance to make a play, on a quarterback fumble, the outcome is typically set in stone.
The Dolphins offense fumbled the ball three times throughout the game. Twice by Tannehill, one which was recovered by Miami, and then a third time by center Daniel Kilgore on a snap that never got past Kilgore’s foot and effectively ended a late-game drive which would have likely put the game out of reach for the Jets.
Hindsight comes into play when we now know the outcomes of these fumbles: one is recovered by Miami (no harm), one is erased by an amazing interception via Xavien Howard on Darnold (no harm), and Kilgore’s likely cost the offense some points, but not the game (no harm).
Yet, banking on having three fumbles yield “no harm” outcomes is incredibly unwise, and something Tannehill and the offense needs to quickly eradicate. I’ll allude to something of note, that often creates an argument on Twitter; some claim that Tannehill has small hands for a quarterback, when using combine numbers.
This fun fact doesn’t seem to impair his accuracy, throwing power, or ability to run with the ball, yet it’s hard to ignore when we see these type of throw/release fumbles.
2. For the first time in a while, we saw an inaccurate Tannehill on crucial throws.
One of the most egregious narratives that Tannehill haters loudly cry about is that he’s inaccurate on intermediate and deep throws. Let me be as clear as I can about this: that is a crock of nonsense (that’s my PG-13 version). Tannehill’s objective numbers and filmwork clearly show that he’s an above average accurate passer on all throws, not just short passes.
Yet, Sunday we saw two or three crucial throws that gave voice to those Tannehill hater narratives. The one most will remember is the deep ball to Albert Wilson that was overthrown in the fourth; if he connects, that ices the game. But that’s not the one that was concerning, see…most quarterbacks miss the deep ball at a 60%+ rate. So him missing one is not the end of the world. The concerning one is the following:
This is a third down play, in a crucial late game drive, where his receiver beats his man on what seems to be either the comeback or curl (cannot verify until other angles are released). It’s a timing throw, and one that he needs to hit on. Only chance this is not on the quarterback, is if Wilson ran his route too deep, but there is no way to verify that.
This is also a good time to add that many of his miscommunications have been with Wilson, that speaks to chemistry and a new QB/WR tandem still learning each other’s’ rhythm (we saw it in the Titans game as well). Just wait until they have that chemistry down.
3. As the line play fell off, so did his performance.
We quickly saw how much we are going to miss Josh Sitton, out for the year, in pass protection. For what it’s worth, I should also add that Larsen was pivotal in two scoring plays (i.e. Drake TD run and Derby TD catch), but that he also gave up multiple hurries and pressures.
Tannehill went from standing upright against Tennessee, to his familiar position of laying on the ground against the Jets. The rush was coming from everywhere, getting sacked 6+ times, with multiple flags nullifying multiple sacks.
Yesterday was a good example of how sacks come in all forms. For instance, of the four sacks accumulated, we saw a healthy division of 2 being clearly on the Offensive Line and two being on the Quarterback and/or Wide Receivers. That is to say, that half were because the OL simply failed to do their job, while the other half were on outstanding coverage from the Jets and Tannehill holding the ball too long.
Of course, the homers will say all were on the OL and the haters will say all were on Tannehill, but make no mistake, the sacks will be divided up evenly when it’s is film day in Davie.
So then what is the conclusion here? Well…that we still do not have Aaron Rodgers in Davie, and that—much like almost every QB in the history of the NFL—Tannehill needs offensive line support to produce.
This shouldn’t be rocket science, but it’s worth writing. If you want a glimmer of hope, I think Larsen held his own, and that even though losing Sitton seriously hurts, it won’t derive the season like some believe it could.
The Good
1. Just in case you forgot, Tannehill can run with any quarterback in the league!
We tend to forget how athletic and fast Ryan Tannehill is. No, he is not going to out run Lamar Jackson in a sprint, but he’s more than capable as a running-option from the quarterback position. And guess what? The Jets were completely unprepared for him to do so.
It’s 3rd and 6, on the Jets 22 yard line, late 4th quarter. If the Dolphins convert, the game is over. Can Tannehill and co. kill this game like they did against Tennessee? Well, what do you call? A run to Gore? A quick pass? Nope. How about Tannehill reading the option beautifully, and him killing the game with an 8 yard run and another…Miami…Dolphins…first down!
That is two weeks where Tannehill and the offense have killed the game on their side of the ball. Do you understand the significance of that occurring? But even more so, do you understand what Tannehill, post major knee surgery, being the lead rusher of the Miami Dolphins heading into the second half does to the defensive coordinators around the league?
It frightens them, because now you have a highly accurate quarterback, who can also run, and if he doesn’t, it’s Gore and Drake getting the ball instead. Oh, and if he passes it, good luck catching the second fastest team in the NFL while they’re running with the ball.
Fans, don’t listen to the haters when they talk poorly about this offense; I assure you that they said the same things in 2016, and that just like in that year, they’ll be proven wrong and go hide away into their holes.
2. His decision making and pocket presence came to play, when it counted the most.
This one may come as a surprise, particularly since one of the areas for improvement was his play when the OL was deteriorating or his receivers were covered, but hear me out. When the game was on the line, in that final drive, he played his best football, and is that not exactly what you want from your franchise quarterback?
We already discussed the read option that killed the game, but now let’s talk about that amazing play on 3rd and 19, on the Jets 45. The one where Gore makes an amazing shoestring catch and runs for a 20 yard gain and a 1st down.
First, let’s look at the fact that this is a seven-man rush, and that three of the Jets defenders beat their man on the play. Most quarterbacks do not make it out of this type of mess. As you realize, Tannehill is in the back of his drop, and he has three defenders that are dis-engaged from their blocker.
That’s three would-be sacks. Tannehill takes four steps forward to evade the defenders, and then finds Gore.
In sum, he evades a seven-man rush, with three beating their protection. He powers through the arm of a defender, squeezes the ball through the window given, Gore makes an amazing catch and the drive lives on. When it counted the most, your franchise quarterback made a play that only a handful of quarterbacks make. And yet, some “big” media members, try to invalidate it.
3. Lastly, I will recycle one that I used last week: The leader is back!
If you have ever questioned if Tannehill is the leader of this 2018 Miami Dolphins, or if he is loved by his team; you should probably stop. Sound bite after sound bite from yesterday’s game was more and more praise for the signal caller.
Whether it was the Dolphins social media page showing Gore and Grant celebrating and hyping up Tannehill post-game, or the way this Offense celebrates with him after his touchdown throws, or even the pictures that clearly show him celebrating with the team, even though—again—some local media members went out of their way to show a photo with him not in it, and then question why he wasn’t in it; the answer is clear…this team has rallied around their quarterback, and it’s not just Gase, or just the offense, or just the vets; it is the entire franchise!
Week 2 Overview:
Stats:
123.1 Quarterback Rating
73.9% Completion
2 Touchdowns
0 Interceptions
212 Total Yards
7.3 Yards per attempt
Overall Quarterback Grade: B-
This story was written by Daniel Martinez. Follow him on Twitter: @all_right_Miami
