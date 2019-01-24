|
“The Dolphins do not have tons of talent that would start on other contending teams besides Howard, [Laremy] Tunsil, [Rshaad] Jones and [Minka] Fitzpatrick. Would giving away homegrown and young talent hitting his prime be wise on a roster that lacks star power be wise? I mean, it would create a huge hole that Miami would have to fill with an unknown (in addition to the other holes the team has at corner and other positions). I’m not 100% convinced that this route is wise.”
Nor am I.
A few things to point out here:
“And while [Daniel] Jones gets the MVP hardware, those watching know that Lock was the real star. He started the game and was composed from the first snap when he rolled right only to find Montez Sweat in his face, made an arm-angle adjustment to find McLaurin for a 12-yard gain. First down. Two plays later Lock pump-faked the defense out of position and came back to NC State’s Jakobi Meyers across the middle, but Meyers couldn’t hang on.
“Yes, that’s an incompletion but Lock put it the only place he could and McLaurin couldn’t come up with it. That’s the throw scouts will be talking about.”
So let me say up front that I’m a proud University of Missouri alumnus.
Having said that, I love what I’ve been seeing from Drew Lock. He did, indeed, look good in the Senior Bowl. Missouri switched to a pro-style offense this year and by the end of the year Lock looked pretty good in it to my eye.
I didn’t feel the same way about Blaine Gabbert or Chase Daniel when they came out. Both are from Missouri. So I think this is different.
If he falls to Miami, there could be better times ahead. Of course, that’s unlikely to happen. Quarterbacks like Lock tend to fly up the board late in the process, not fall back.
Of course, they could get creative and go up and get him. There’s every indication those are the kinds of aggressive moves owner Stephen Ross wants to see.
Many will say that the Dolphins should sit and let the draft come to them. Generally speaking, I’m in favor of this. But not when it comes to quarterbacks. A few things to consider.
Caldwell does have some college coaching experience as well and that can’t be completely discounted. But overall the picture is one of a coach who has spent the vast majority of his time coaching experienced veterans, one who sometimes got a lot out of them as they won Super Bowls and went to Pro Bowls, but who also sometimes didn’t.
Whether he can develop a young quarterback is still a complete unknown 18 years into his professional coaching career. This is going to be an interesting situation to keep an eye on, especially if the Dolphins draft a quarterback.
“The biggest hype in this NFL offseason so far for the Miami Dolphins is what will the team be doing with the quarterback position. Will it be another 'show me' year for Ryan Tannehill, a one or two season rental in Nick Foles, or will it be any one of the many young quarterbacks available in the upcoming NFL draft? Well, without an offensive line to protect whoever the Dolphins signal caller will be, you can almost guarantee another failing quarterback season without the necessary protection.”
Fair enough. But an organization that knows what it's doing can find offensive linemen and they can do it outside the first round. Well, except for left tackle, a position that the Dolphins already have filled.
I’m not saying don’t build the offensive line. But I’ve got a better suggestion if you are going another direction in the first round. How about defensive line? Specifically defensive tackle.
Why?
It's a perfect year to fill what is arguably Miami’s greatest need.
This story was written by Tom Shannon. Follow him on Twitter: @bearingthenews
