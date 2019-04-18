|
The Dolphins voluntarily mini-camp has come to a close, and after Thursday's practice, reporters asked Miami running back Kalen Ballage a few questions about his rookie season and offseason. One of the big things that Ballage said was that he still keeps in contact with Frank Gore even though he signed with Buffalo this past offseason.
“A whole bunch. I’ve been talking to Frank almost every day.”
Gore was one of the first people Ballage met when he was drafted by the Dolphins last year.
Throughout his rookie year, Ballage went to Gore for advice and the two even warmed up together before every game as Ballage looked for ways to improve himself.
“Yeah. Obviously I’m not a guy that’s ever satisfied, really. I always want more out of everything so there were some things that I could have done better. I’ll have a chance to make it right this season.”
Just like most of the Miami Dolphins, Ballage looks to impress the new coaching staff enough to get more touches this season. He flashed potential multiple times last season and with only a handful of running backs on the roster, Ballage feels like his time is now. He's had his fill of fame from his 75-yard run against the Minnesota Vikings, and wants to focus on new challenges.
“I’m tired of that run – honestly – to be 100 percent honest." He said. I just want to move forward. I don’t necessarily want to go back to last season because we have new opportunities moving forward. I don’t want to dwell on that stuff but I’m excited about what’s going to happen moving forward.”
As OTAs get ready to start in May, how Ballage progresses and develops will definitely be a storyline to check in as we approach training camp.
