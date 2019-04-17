|
Hold onto your horses, folks. Training camp month is not here quite yet. However, the Miami Dolphins began voluntary mini-camp workouts on Tuesday morning, and one specific player did not participate: safety Reshad Jones.
Jones, who is currently Miami’s highest paid player on the roster, is due a base salary of $13,015,000 heading into the 2019 season. I want to clarify one thing to Dolphins fans and football fans across America: Reshad Jones does not want to be traded. During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, general manager Chris Grier stated he fully expects Jones to arrive when things become mandatory.
“I haven’t given him (Jones) permission to seek a trade." Grier said. "He doesn’t want a trade, at least he has not informed me. Reshad is going to be here. I’ve known Reshad as long as anybody here. I ended up going up before the draft and ended up spending a full day with him trying to get to know him … I ended up spending a lot of time getting to know him and trying to figure out who he was as a person. I like Reshad a lot.
"This is a voluntary camp. He chose not to be here. We’d love to have him here. He’s a Miami Dolphin, but he’s earned the right to do it. He’s not the only guy in the league doing it. It’s voluntary and we know how this game is for these guys. No, we have not given him permission and he has not asked.”
On Tuesday, head coach Brian Flores explained Reshad Jones wanted to train with his own personal trainer, as Jones is in the process of recovering from offseason right shoulder surgery. The Dolphins have made numerous moves already this offseason, shipping Cameron Wake and Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans, letting Ja’Wuan James sign with the Denver Broncos, releasing Danny Amendola who went to the Detroit Lions and trading Robert Quinn to the Dallas Cowboys.
Trading away Reshad Jones would be disastrous for the Dolphins, but would also result in extra playing time for two former Ohio State products: LBs Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker, as well as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was coached by Nick Saban at Alabama.
Jones, a former 2010 fifth round draft selection out of the University of Georgia, started in thirteen of a possible sixteen games in 2018, producing 57 solo tackles, three interceptions, and playing in 89% of total team defensive snaps. As of right now, Reshad Jones’ primary focus for 2019 remains building a stronger body to prepare for OTA’s in early and mid-May, Training Camp in mid-July, preseason in early-August, and the regular season in early-September.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLigurori
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2019