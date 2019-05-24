|
The Miami Dolphins, on Thursday morning, signed free agent defensive tackle Adolphus Washington to a one-year deal. In a corresponding move, Miami waived linebacker James Burgess.
A former Ohio State product, Washington is entering his fourth season at the professional level. Washington opened his playing career with the Buffalo Bills, starting in 21 of a possible 31 games, from 2016-2018. Washington totaled 3.5 sacks in three seasons with the Bills.
Most recently, Washington spent a short stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, producing one sack in four games. The Bills selected Washington in the third round (80th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Washington is a young, athletic player who could thrive if given the opportunity to succeed. This move further displays Miami's commitment to a youth movement, taking young, developing players and trying to get the most out of them that they can.
If Washington can catch on quick, it will be a great boost to the Dolphins defensive line, and a very New England-like transaction.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
