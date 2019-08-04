|
The Miami Dolphins added depth to the wide receiver position on Monday morning, signing former Cleveland Browns WR Ricardo Louis to a one-year-deal, according to sources.
Louis, a Miami native, attended Miami Beach Senior High School, prior to playing collegiate football at Auburn University, decommitting from Florida State. Cleveland selected Louis in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, hoping to provide stability and positive results. Louis started in 12 of a possible 32 career games with Cleveland in 2016 and 2017, missing the entire 2018 season due to a neck injury.
During his Browns career, Louis caught 45 passes for 562 yards. Cleveland released Louis on April 1st, due in large part to the Browns making a huge splash in the offseason, acquiring former New York Giants’ star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is now paired on opposite sides of the field with former LSU teammate, Jarvis Landry.
Louis is set to join a Dolphins wide receiver unit, which includes Kenny Stills, Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker, Brice Butler and Isaiah Ford, that is extremely explosive and can give defensive coordinators a migraine.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
March 2019