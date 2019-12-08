|
Prior to the opening of the preseason schedule Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins and former Ole Miss product Robert Nkemdiche came to terms on a one-year, $1.16 million dollar deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Miami placed Nkemdiche on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP), as Nkemdiche is recovering from a knee injury suffered in 2018 while playing for the Arizona Cardinals. Miami is taking another risk on a former bust first-round selection, as Nkemdiche has dealt with numerous off-the-field issues. During his collegiate football days in 2015, Nkemdiche was charged with possession of marijuana, after breaking a window and falling approximately fifteen feet from his hotel.
On June 6, Nkemdiche was arrested for speeding and driving with a suspended license. Arizona released Nkemdiche on July 27, after new head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Nkemdiche was “not in shape” when reporting to the team’s training facility.
In three seasons with the Cardinals, Nkemdiche totaled 44 tackles (ten for loss), ten quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks. As Nkemdiche works his way towards the active roster, the Georgia native will reunite with quarterback Josh Rosen and college teammate Laremy Tunsil.
“He’s a talented young defensive tackle." head coach Brian Flores said. "I think any time you can add somebody with this type of talent you got to at least explore it. We did that, we did a lot of research homework on Rob. We felt comfortable making the move, (General Manager) Chris (Grier), (Vice President of Football Administration) Brandon (Shore), myself, we had a lot of conversations about it and we brought him in and we signed him.
"We’re looking forward to working with him and, again, helping him reach his potential. But that’s going to be up to Rob. I’ve told him that. He and I have had some … I’ve had very direct conversations with him. He knows where I stand as far as him coming in, working hard, doing things our way, getting himself back into shape, rehabbing, and then hopefully we get to see, or he gets to realize, his potential. I enjoy taking on that type of challenge and helping guys reach their potential.”
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
May 2019