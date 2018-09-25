|
Two days after defeating the Oakland Raiders, 28-20, improving to 3-0, the Miami Dolphins signed former Washington Redskins LB Martrell Spaight on Tuesday afternoon.
Spaight, 25, posted a photo of himself signing the contract on his Instagram page.
Yet to make an appearance during the regular season thus far, Spaight played 15 games in 2017 for Washington, starting in six of them. In those game, he totaled 45 tackles.
As a whole, Spaight has played 30 games and started seven of them in his three-year career, racking up 104 tackles, deflecting three passes and catching an interception.
Spaight played college football for the SECâ€™s Arkansas Razorbacks. Spaight joins a linebacker group paced by Kiko Alonso, who leads the team with 26 tackles; Jerome Baker, second in total tackles (12), and former Ohio State product Raekwon McMillan.
The signing of Spaight is an indicator that Chase Allen's leg injury is likely to keep him out for a few games, and the team will need an extra body on that unit, if only to contribute on special teams, especially since reserve linebacker Mike Hull suffered a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve back in Week 1 of the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Miami also has former first round pick Stephone Anthony available to pick up the slack at linebacker.
Expect Miami to continue to fortify its defensive unit, after defensive ends William Hayes and Andre Branch left Sundayâ€™s game with injuries. Hayes was placed on injured reserve, while Branch is likely to be out for 2-4 weeks.
The Dolphins also released wide receiver Tanner McEvoy, leaving the team with a total of five WRs on the roster, and one slot left on the 53-man roster, presumably for a defensive lineman. They have young players Jonathan Woodard and Jamiyus Pittman - both of whom impressed in camp and preseason - on their practice squad. They also worked out veteran defensive ends Robert Ayers and Kony Ealy.
Another option is young free agent Cameron Malveaux, who was released from Miami's practice squad a couple of weeks ago and recently had a workout with the Indianapolis Colts but didn't sign.
The Dolphins travel to Foxborough, Massachusetts this upcoming Sunday to do battle against Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the New England Patriots, riding a two-game losing skid.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter:@BLiguori98
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
September 2018