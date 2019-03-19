|
In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected former Alabama standout Minkah Fitzpatrick as the 14th overall selection, hoping to boost its secondary.
Add another Fitzpatrick to the roster.
Two days after trading Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans, the Dolphins signed journeyman quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, to a two-year, $11 million deal, with incentives that can raise his total contract between $17-20 million. Prior to the Fitzpatrick signing, Miami reportedly met with former Louisville product, Teddy Bridgewater, a Miami native. Bridgwater decided to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints, nonetheless.
Fitzpatrick opened the 2018 season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback, with Jameis Winston suspended due to violating the league’s personal-conduct policy. Fitzpatrick wound up starting seven of sixteen games, producing two wins, seventeen touchdowns and twelve interceptions. Tannehill, whom Miami acquired in the 2012 NFL Draft, was dealt to Tennessee, ending a seven-year stretch with the Dolphins, counting the entire 2017 season Tannehill was inactive.
Miami seemingly has their eyes locked on the 2020 NFL Draft and its quarterback class, a class that includes Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm, Jacob Eason and Shea Patterson. If Miami’s goal is to acquire a franchise-changing quarterback in 2020, winning football games in 2019 will not be on the top of the list.
Fitzpatrick’s overall career record is 50-75-1, having started for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals and St. Louis Rams.
|
