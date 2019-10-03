|
On Saturday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins boosted a young tight end group, signing former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots TE Dwayne Allen to a two-year, $7 million dollar deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Allen, a Clemson graduate, opened his professional career with Indianapolis, totaling 1,451 yards and 19 touchdowns in five seasons of work. Once traded to New England, Allen’s production decreased tremendously, due in large part to the presence of Rob Gronkowski and being used primarily as a blocker. In two seasons, Allen concluded with just 113 yards and a touchdown.
Allen should work well with head coach Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea; who both worked under Bill Belichick in New England. Miami’s tight end group, led by Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, A.J. Derby and Nick O’Leary, were mainly inconsistent in 2018, and now it's unlikely Derby or injured player MarQueis Gray will be brought back.
Gesicki, whom Miami drafted in the second round of this past NFL draft, contributed 202 yards and zero touchdowns, used mostly - inexplicably - as a blocker, despite his aptitude being for catching passes; Derby appeared in four games before being placed on season-ending IR; Smythe finished with 50 yards in fifteen games, and O’Leary, claimed off waivers in September, produced 86 yards and a touchdown.
Allen has a Super Bowl ring with New England and has caught footballs from arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks in history, Tom Brady. Training camp opens in late July, and Allen is set to fight with three or four tight ends for a starting job in 2019.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
