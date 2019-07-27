|
Prior to the opening of day two of training camp in Davie, the Miami Dolphins signed Allen Hurns, a former Jacksonville Jaguar and Dallas Cowboy wideout, to a one-year, $3 million dollar deal, according to league sources.
Hurns, who played high school football at Miami Carol City and collegiate football at the University of Miami, was released earlier this week by the Dallas Cowboys, six months after suffering a gruesome ankle injury during Dallas’ 24-22 NFC Wild Card victory versus Seattle.
Hurns joins a speedy wide receiver unit, paced by DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant, who endured season-ending injuries in 2018 and are on the road to full recovery, and Kenny Stills.
During Hurns’ four seasons in Jacksonville, the Miami native totaled 2,669 yards on 189 receptions, punching in 21 touchdowns. In his lone season as a Cowboy, Hurns started seven of sixteen games, scoring two touchdowns. Hurns, wearing a #86 jersey, joined the team early Friday morning, stretching and performing numerous drills with the wide receivers.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
