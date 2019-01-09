|
Less than 24 hours after sending Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans in exchange for a large number of draft picks, the cracking of the roster continued early Sunday morning for the Miami Dolphins, trading linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Vince Biegel, according to league sources.
Due a base salary of $6,485,000 in 2019, Alonso was a force on the defensive side in three seasons with Miami, starting every contest he played in and missing only two games, totaling 354 tackles and five interceptions.
It was reported earlier in the week the former Oregon product requested a trade after missing most of training camp and preseason. As the team rebuilds and is fixing up their new schemes, Alonso found himself without a starring role, as speed and coverage - his weak points - became a much stronger need. According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins also paid about $1,000,000 of Alonso's contracted salary for the Saints to take him.
As for Biegel, he was a fourth-round choice of the Green Bay Packers in 2017. Appearing in nine games as a reserve rookie, Biegel spent most of last season on New Orleans’ practice squad. He's a better scheme fit for the Dolphins, projecting to be more of an Andrew Van Ginkel type player.
Alonso had his ups and downs with Miami, but he was always fun to watch. Hopefully he finds a role he's happy with as a part of the Saints defense.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
