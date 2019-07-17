|
In 88 career games under center, Ryan Tannehill compiled a total record of 42-46, failing to lead Miami to a postseason berth during his seven-year stay.
Injuries and inconsistency ultimately doomed Tannehill. The Dolphins moved on from Tannehill, dealing the former first-round selection to the Tennessee Titans in March.
As a result, Miami attacked the free agency market, grabbing journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and signing the former Harvard man to a two-year, $11M deal in March.
It seemed as if Fitzpatrick would be the leader of Miami’s new offense in 2019, but during the second-round of the NFL Draft in April, the Dolphins created a huge splash, acquiring former first-round pick and UCLA product, Josh Rosen, from the Arizona Cardinals.
When the Dolphins open training camp doors July 25, Fitzpatrick and Rosen will spend approximately three-four weeks battling for the starting quarterback position. Fitzpatrick has the experience over Rosen, spending four years with Buffalo, two with Cincinnati, two with the New York Jets, two with then-named St. Louis, two with Tampa Bay, one with Houston and one with Tennessee.
Rosen, in his lone professional season in Arizona, underperformed, but all hope still remains on Rosen, who showed his talents and capabilities at UCLA.
Depending on who wins the competition, the landscape of the 2019 season could change drastically, watching these two go at it in camp and preseason should be the most exciting position battles in recent Dolphins history.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
