On the opening play from scrimmage, 1st and 10 from the Baltimore 11, newly acquired running back Mark Ingram scrambled for a 49-yard gain, beating several Dolphins defenders. One play was able to tell the ultimate story of this contest.
Lamar Jackson’s five touchdown throws paved the way, as the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) pummeled the Miami Dolphins (0-1) Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium to open the 2019 campaign, 59-10.
“It’s never good to be embarrassed like that, especially at this level,” quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said post-game.
Baltimore capitalized with four touchdowns on their first four offensive possessions, including two from first-round selection, Marquise Brown. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s first series resulted in an interception, after Fitzpatrick’s throw on 2nd-and-6 from the Miami 37 was intercepted by Earl Thomas, who was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in an offseason move.
“It happened. Earl made a nice play. We tried to get Kenyan down the seam and Earl came out of center field and picked it,” Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick finished 14-for-29, 185 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Fitzpatrick dialed in his first touchdown as a Dolphin to undrafted rookie receiver Preston Williams, cutting Baltimore’s lead to 42-10 before the conclusion of the first half. Wideout DeVante Parker was one of the few bright spots for the Dolphins Sunday, finishing with a team-high 75 yards on three receptions, including an acrobatic grab above two Ravens defenders on a deep ball from Fitzpatrick.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson, a Pompano Beach native, had himself day to remember in his return to South Florida. Jackson was pulled from the contest with 14:54 remaining in the final quarter, finishing with 324 passing yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.
“It was hot, very hot,” Jackson said postgame with a laugh. “I feel our offense, defense and special teams came out to play. We have been working so hard- OTAs, camp and we grind together and shine together.”
Baltimore out-gained Miami, 265-21 on the ground and 378-179 in the air. Miami’s defense coughed up an abysmal 643 yards. As the game continued along, fans inside Hard Rock Stadium began heading for the exits early, showing a clear sign of disappointment and frustration.
The Dolphins will host the New England Patriots next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, welcoming Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Antonio Brown, who was acquired this past Saturday evening on a one-year contract. Brown was released from the Oakland Raiders early Saturday morning.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
