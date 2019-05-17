|
Wide receiver Ricardo Louis, who joined the Dolphins as a free-agent signing on April 8, received terrible news Thursday, as Louis was placed on season-ending IR nursing a knee injury, the team announced. This is the second straight season Louis will miss, as he was not active for all of the 2018 campaign.
Before signing with the Dolphins, Louis spent his entire three-year professional career with the Cleveland Browns, totaling 45 receptions for 562 yards on 96 targets. The Browns, in 2016, selected Louis in the fourth-round, pick 114 overall.
As for Isaac Asiata, he was unable to stay consistent and never developed his technique as a blocker, and as a result, Asiata is no longer a member of the Miami Dolphins. On Thursday, the team waived the former 2017 fifth-round choice in an official statement. Asiata played in just two games during his NFL career: one in 2017 and one in 2018.
Asiata spent a majority of the 2018 regular season on the Dolphins’ practice squad. A former Utah product, Asiata was re-signed to a one-year, $645,000 contract on April 1.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
