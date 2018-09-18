|
When the Miami Dolphins took the field for their opening game against the Tennessee Titans, wide receiver DeVante Parker was in street clothes, one of six players declared inactive for the game. While that was expected, because of a broken finger that wasn’t quite fully healed, Parker was again declared inactive in Week 2 for the game against the New York Jets.
Parker felt he was ready to play in that game, after practicing without limits on both Thursday and Friday prior to the game. He wore padding and a protective glove over his hand to protect the finger, and he told reporters he expected to play on Sunday.
But that didn’t happen.
“We weren't really sure how it was going to go when we started the week,” said head coach Adam Gase. “Once we got into actual contact periods … he had a defender hitting down on his arms and possibly his hand. So we kind of took that slow. By the end of the week, he did a good job. He did everything we asked him to do.”
“I’m just ready to get back out there with my teammates and get going again,” said Parker after Thursday’s practice. So it looked like there would be a green light on Parker’s availability for the game.
But then Gase changed his mind.
“It looked like everything was going smooth, but there's a lot of moving parts to this thing. I explained that to him. It's a time thing with him as far as being healed and closer to 100 percent, so one more week wasn't going to be a bad thing. I explained that to him the night before."
After the game, as Parker sat at his locker next to fellow wide receiver and game hero Albert Wilson, Parker was somewhat less-than-enthused when asked if he was okay with being inactive for the game.
“Of course not,” he snapped back when asked.
Parker has now missed eight games in his short career due to a variety of injuries, and while the team has had decent success without him, Gase and others have mentioned that Parker brings something that the other receivers don’t have, mainly height, as at 6-foot-3, Parker towers over the other guys in the receiver room, who average 5’-9”.
Wilson, for one, thinks Parker can help.
"Once we get him back, we're just going to take it to another notch, said Wilson. “DeVante’s a great receiver. He has a lot of size, a lot of talent. He catches the ball really well, he's able to go get those tough catches. When he gets back, we'll be able to use him very well."
But Gase was cryptic in his response to a question about whether there was concern for Parker re-injuring the finger if he’d been allowed to play.
"No,” he said, “but he's going to be stronger this week than he was last.”
And so we'll all have to wait one more week to see if and when Parker returns to the field.
This story was written by Eldon Jenson. Follow him on Twitter: @EJFootball
