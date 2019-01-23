|
The great Ron Wolf once stated: “it is worth drafting a QB every year no matter the current roster situation. While there is only room for one starter, you can never acquire too many.”
This is one of the most profound philosophies that this writer has ever heard and it makes complete sense. Let’s take a look at this.
First, in today’s NFL, the most important position is QB. While QB has always been an important position, the truth of the matter is that the NFL has changed drastically over the last 30 years. And it is a QB driven league. The teams who made it to the top four in the playoffs have marquee QBs in Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff.
All top tier QB’s in 2018.
Since the game has evolved into an up-tempo, hurry-up air-raid style offense, teams with these kind of QBs are separating themselves from everybody else.
Over the last 18 years, the Miami Dolphins have drafted six quarterbacks: Brandon Doughty (7th round), Ryan Tannehill (1st round), Pat White (2nd round), Chad Henne (2nd round), John Beck (2nd round) and Josh Heupel (6th round). These names tell me that the Miami Dolphins organization haven’t developed anything except for a fractured fan base and a horrendous case of hemorrhoids.
While Tannehill was the best of the bunch, he is an average NFL starter at best and we find ourselves in 2019 looking at a rebuild. My biggest question is who they are going to tap as QB coach? I hope it’s somebody who has a track record of developing QBs not named Peyton Manning, Drew Brees or Tom Brady.
While reports are out there that Brian Flores will be the next Dolphins coach, we do not know this with 100% certainty. If Flores is the next head coach, what kind of offense does he plan on implementing? This will almost certainly determine which QB is the right fit. I have said for years that QBs are all system players.
A great offensive coordinator will tailor the offense to the QBs strengths instead of having a talented QB learn a whole new system. All QBs process information differently and some just simply cannot adjust to a system that isn’t designed to their abilities.
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady would not have been as successful running an offense in Green Bay that required more mobility and elusiveness and the ability to get outside the pocket. In one season, Jared Goff went from looking like the biggest bust to an All Pro…all because Sean McVay overhauled the offense and tailored it to Goff’s biggest strengths.
In 2019, I am not sold on ANY QB as being a high first round draft pick. Many QB needy teams are going to reach and grab a guy who tests well at the combine. We have seen this over and over again. Jake Locker, JaMarcus Russell, Ryan Leaf, Heath Shuler, Rick Mirer, Cade McCown, Rex Grossman, etc. As a college football fanatic, the year to grab a top tier QB is 2020. Who could Miami bring in for some competition and a chance to make the roster in 2nd-5th rounds?
Will Grier is an intriguing prospect and will most likely be there by the third round. He was a transfer from Florida and set the Big 12 on fire in 2018 for the West Virginia Mountaineers. He completed almost 70% of his passes for nearly 4,000 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In two nationally televised games against top tier programs such as Texas and Oklahoma, he threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns against Texas and 539 yards and six touchdowns against Oklahoma. While Oklahoma’s defense was subpar this year, it was an opportunity for Grier to shine and he did not disappoint.
Josh Rosen, starting QB for the Arizona Cardinals could be another option. New head coach Kliff Kingsbury has stated previously that he would draft Kyler Murray 1st overall…does he want to hitch his wagon to Rosen who he did not draft and had run three different schemes at UCLA under three different offensive coordinators.
Speaking of Murray, he was electrifying in 2018. Depending on the type of offense the Dolphins new regime will run, Murray could be an option if he wows scouts at the combine and isn’t playing the NFL against Major League Baseball's Oakland Athletics for a salary increase.
Is Murray worth the risk in 2019 knowing the plethora of QBs available in 2020?
Jordan Ta’amu of Ole Miss has been impressive at the Shrine game. He was a bit banged up this year but still put together a solid season. He will certainly be available in the third round and is worth a flyer. He completed 64% of his passes for almost 4,000 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He will need developing but has all the physical tools to succeed at the next level.
As one of the biggest critics of the Dolphins organization over the last 15 years, I am cautiously optimistic that Chris Grier will have a plan and will not stop until Miami has their QB. It is a must that they draft a QB in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The focus needs to completely be on getting the right guy to become the cornerstone of the franchise. If the Cleveland Browns could do it, I am certain that they will get it right under Ross or after his departure.
