Nick Buoniconti, who played for the Boston Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, and a leader of the Perfect Season’s defense in 1972, has passed away at the age of 78, confirmed by the Miami Dolphins organization Wednesday morning.
“Today, with a heavy heart and profound sorrow, my family and the entire Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and Buoniconti Fund community mourn the loss of a man who was truly larger than life, my father, NFL Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti,” Marc Buoniconti, Nick's son, said in a statement.
Buoniconti played for the Dolphins from 1969-1974, along with 1976. Buoniconti was the ultimate leader of Miami’s famous “No-Name Defense” and in 1973, he set a team record with 162 tackles.
Buoniconti died late Tuesday night and a cause is unknown as of right now.
Born and raised in Springfield, Massachusetts, Buoniconti played collegiate football at Notre Dame. Buoniconti was a two-time Super Bowl Champion, two-time Pro Bowler and was elected into the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll in 1991.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
