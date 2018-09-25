|
When is the last time Miami Dolphins fans felt this good? It sure has been a long time. There is now a loud buzz being generated by all of the Phinatics for these 2018 Miami Dolphins, not just locally in South Florida, but also around the country and around the world.
You can read it on all the social media posts, you can see it through the team pride stickers, shirts, and flags around town, and you can hear it in many workplaces, as the Dolphins are the theme for many companies' water cooler talks. How long has it been since Dolphins fans have felt this good? It's been a LONG TIME.
Some might say that the 2016 season was a lot of fun. Making it to the playoffs that season was a huge victory for not only the franchise, but also for the starved fan base waiting eight seasons for a playoff appearance. But, that was the season the Dolphins lost Ryan Tannehill near the tail end of the year. Although it was exciting, and there was a great buzz with the team, missing key components for the team helped to dampen the spirit.
And a Wild Card clobbering at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t help.
Some might say that the 2013 season reminds them a little of the fun that they are experiencing now. Remember, the Dolphins started that year with a 3-0 record, beating the Browns, Colts, and Falcons to start the season. However, that season spiraled out of control with the bullying scandal that rocked the locker room and the Dolphins finished the year with an 8-8 record.
That 3-0 start had a very different feel to it than this season’s start, mainly due to the level of talent that the 2018 Dolphins team employs and due to the difference in coaches and coaching styles.
Some might go back 10 years to the 2008 season and say it was a similar feeling. The Dolphins won the AFC East that year and held a playoff game at Hard Rock Stadium (formerly Dolphins Stadium). You probably even remember where you were watching the game when the Dolphins introduced the Wildcat offense and beat the New England Patriots 38-13 at Gillette Stadium.
That season sure was fun, and the atmosphere was electric when the Dolphins hosted the Baltimore Ravens during the playoffs, but you knew that the Wildcat would eventually run its course.
Some may even go back to the 2000 and 2001 seasons when the Dolphins made it to the playoffs back to back WITHOUT Dan Marino. Those were the years when Zach Thomas, Jason Taylor, Sam Madison, Brock Marion, and Patrick Surtain were making it very hard for opposing teams to have success around the Miami Dolphins. Although Jay Fiedler and company had their successes and it was fun for fans, it was not the same kind of fun that Dolphins fans were having when Dan “The MAN” was leading our team or are having today.
Ultimately, you might need to go back to the 1999 season, or before, to compare the excitement and the fun that the Dolphins fans are experiencing. When Dan Marino was the quarterback, fans loved to watch the games and fans loved to talk about the team. Some fans would remain quiet and let the play on the field do the talking, or some fans would be boisterous and make sure everyone knew about their team. Either way, Phins fans loved their team and were proud to call themselves Miami Dolphins fans.
Although it has been a long time since the Dan Marino days, the fun, excitement, and team pride with these 2018 Miami Dolphins are at (or close to) levels not seen since the “good ole’ days”. And if the Dolphins can beat the New England Patriots this coming weekend and go 4-0 on the season, the fun and excitement may just turn into hysteria and euphoria. And, ultimately, a Miami Dolphins playoff run.
What fun that might be!
Fins UP!
This story was was written by Ian Berger. Follow him on Twitter: @ian693
|
Latest Dolphins News
PhinManiacs Columnists
All
Story Archives
September 2018