I know your story. You are like many other South Floridians who watched the Miami Dolphins teams excel in the 1970’s and then watched in amazement during the Dan Marino decade. You stuck with the team through multiple quarterback changes and coaching changes and GM changes.
But then, one losing season turned into multiple losing seasons and as the seasons came and went, you watched less games (although you always kept up with the team wins and losses) hoping that eventually the Dolphins would turn things around. You joined in the excitement of the 2016 playoff berth, but fell deeper in Dolphins depression after the following year was another lost season.
I get it. It’s hard to believe in the 2018 Miami Dolphins, especially after the last 15 years of poor player development, subpar coaching, and overall lackluster performance by the Fins. And, if you only pay attention to the national media, you’d only read about how this season’s Dolphins got rid of all their talent and won’t win many games.
I’m here to tell you that this team, the 2018 Miami Dolphins, is a team to believe in. After starting the 2018 season 2-0, it’s easy to see the encouraging signs as to why you should take the leap back into the Fins Finatic crowd that you were a member of in the past.
First, you don’t have to look much farther then the young talent that has been added to the Dolphins roster over the past few years. Many of the players are 25 years old or younger, such as players like Jakeem Grant, Laremy Tunsil, Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, drafted rookies and many other players on the 53 man roster.
During the “losing” years, the Dolphins organization spent more time and money on bringing in expensive free agents who were originally coached up by other teams instead of focusing on the young talent on their team. It's clear that the philosophy is changing for the Dolphins organization and they are doing a much better job of developing their own drafted talent.
Second, there HAS been addition by subtraction. Many national media outlets claimed that the reason the Miami Dolphins would be so horrible during the 2018 season was due to the fact that Mike Pouncey, Jarvis Landry, and Ndamukong Suh were no longer on the roster. But, it is clear by the play of the team the first two games of the season that the team is seeing all around improvements.
By trading Landry, the offense now appears to be wide open for any receiver to make plays (and there have been less personal foul penalties).
By releasing Suh, the team has allowed other defensive players to step into the nose tackle role, and to date, the Dolphins defense has appeared to be the strongest, toughest, stingiest and hardest hitting defense in years.
And by releasing Pouncey, the team found another player who had a track record of staying consistently healthy. Ultimately, each NFL team has 53 men on their game day roster, and they each are talented men. So, although a few talented guys left, they were replaced with other talented players.
Lastly, Adam Gase is the right man for the job. During his first season with the team, coach Gase showed a swagger that the Dolphins organization had not seen for many years. His decision to release multiple players, including starters, during his inaugural season has set the tone for his coaching tenure. He carries the no-nonsense attitude with the motivational/encouraging coaching style.
He has now been with the team for three drafts, and surprising to some, many of the players from those drafts are still members of this Dolphins team. What is most impressive about coach Gase is his ability make the “unpopular” decisions. Many coaches would hold onto players, regardless of their price tag or their on-the-field production, because it would be the popular decision for the franchise. But, coach Gase has had a plan since the first day he took the head coaching job, and his vision is now coming into view.
Ultimately, you, the beaten down Fins Fan, have seen it all before. You’ve built a love for the team early on in seasons only to get your hopes smashed by losing records. But, this time it's different. This time, the national media guys have it all wrong. This time, the Dolphins have a group of young, talented players who can bring a winning season to Miami, not just this season, but for seasons to come.
This time, the Dolphins have a group of young players that all seem to contribute, even if they are not yet household names. And, this time, coach Gase has built his team with all of the guys he wants.
Let me be the first to tell you that It’s okay to believe in these 2018 Miami Dolphins. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy the ride.
This story was written by Ian Berger. Follow him on Twitter: @ian693
