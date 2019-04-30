|
Before the draft there were several reports that came out stating the Miami Dolphins potential interest in Josh Rosen. I (like a lot of fans) could not wrap my head around this. I mean, how could I looking at Rosen's stats from his rookie season.
I know better than to say that it's all on Rosen considering he was on a terrible Arizona team with an even worse offensive line. But...I rationalized that he had Larry Fitzgerald and David Johnson by his side. He should be better than what his stats were right?
Then I thought, "Well...Miami could have made an effort to trade up for him in last year's draft right?"
I mean, Chris Grier was the GM last year so he clearly didn't like/trust Rosen to bring him in so there's no way he would this year!
Then when reports came out stating that Rosen was toxic to locker room culture and his cockiness rubbed people the wrong way, even his college coach acknowledged that he isn't easy to deal with. That has to mean something right?
Lastly (and the biggest reason for me), the compensation Rosen was going to require. A 1st rounder for a failed investment by Arizona? During our own rebuild? No way! I felt that way even after the reports came out stating we may trade a 2nd and even a 3rd in a draft where the middle rounds would have some value.
Then...the trade occurred.
I was a prisoner of an initial shock that said we traded a 2nd rounder and a 5th next year for him. I allowed myself to fall victim to all the negativity and chaos that followed Rosen. This was especially true because I felt the trade would impede us finding a true franchise QB in 2020 and pretend that recycled garbage can lead this team into the future.
That is when it hit me...three days after the news...I may be wrong and that is okay.
I have seen numerous tweets, posts, and even a video of a fan who exposed himself as a fair-weather fan who masqueraded in Dolphins gear expressing his displeasure about the trade. I have seen journalists who know more, have seen more, and interact with "insider" sources about the team I love express their negative perspectives. I understand it and it's okay...it's also okay to acknowledge that we are holding a grudge that may not make sense and we need to be more open about this.
The reality is that Rosen was a smart QB who could dissect the concepts a defense threw at him. He displayed an arm and footwork that Miami has not truly seen in years. In regards to him being cocky, has that stopped other QBs from being great? And that was behind an atrocious offensive line that would have eaten the best QBs alive. In regards to Miami passing on Rosen last year, they very well could have because of the red flags Rosen had.
It is also very possible that Grier (who has my respect based on his work to date this offseason) wanted Rosen but was overruled by a stubborn Adam Gase (who hates perosnalities) and Mike Tannenbaum (who thought Mark Sanchez was a franchise QB). Teammates then came pouring out of the woodwork praising Rosen, wishing him well, and acknowledging that Miami has a keeper in Rosen...I wouldn't say that about a teammate I hate.
And then there was the trade and compensation...Grier was an absolute genius. He turned the 2nd round pick this year into a 2nd rounder next year (by trading down with the Saints), acquired a QB who would be the 2nd best QB if he were in the 2019 draft (maybe even the best?) and really only surrendered a 5th rounder. I applaud Grier and his team to not only maneuver this trade but also the trust he has in Brian Flores and his staff to coach up this young pup.
And acquiring Rosen does not impede the team from drafting a QB next year whether Rosen fails or not. It is absolutely okay to have two QBs on our roster (and if you don't think so, look at the last 20 years the Dolphins had).
I refuse to be upset and lose faith in the Dolphins because I "feel" like I should. I'm not going to let others decide whether or not this trade was a good one. If you feel that way, that's fine and you have that right. But for those of you who switched (or are contemplating switching your opinion), it's okay. Don't let others keep you from accepting that you were guilty of being emotional. Don't be that person because you don't want to be wrong. Because you may be missing on something special in the making.
