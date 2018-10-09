|
Jason Taylor Foundation hosts 14th annual 'Cool Gear for the School Year' shopping event at Old Navy
9/10/2018
It's the beginning of the new school year, and kids all across South Florida are getting ready for a fresh start. But not everyone gets the same opportunity to go in with a fresh new look to match the fresh start, and this is where the Jason Taylor Foundation takes it upon themselves to make up for it.
On September 10, for the 14th year in a row, 60 kids from across South Florida were chosen to be gifted with a total of $300 dollars each to go on a shopping spree at Old Navy, in search of new clothes, backpacks, and whatever else they wanted to get their hands on with a celebrity shopper accompanying them along the way.
"It definitely is a pleasure for all of us to see the kid's faces light up and shop with them," said former Dolphins wide receiver Oronde Gadsden. "We get to listen to them, help them with anything they need at that time, it's just a great event. We've been doing it with Jason (Taylor) as fellow teammates for probably as long as he's had the event. It's a great thing and we look forward to it every year."
The event always features an All-Star cast of guest shoppers, which this year included former Miami Dolphins players: David Bowens, O.J. McDuffie, Anthony Harris, Troy Drayton, Sam Madison, Oronde Gadsden, Mark Higgs, Louis Oliver, Patrick Surtain, and of course the man whose name is on the foundation, Hall of Fame pass rusher Jason Taylor.
Taylor continues to prove that he has a real heart for children; pouring millions of dollars into his charity and in one night alone, spending over $60,000 just for the sake of kids being able to go into school feeling good about the way they look. He's been where they are, and he wants them to have that burst of confidence.
"I was a poor kid growing up, my mom busted her butt to try to make ends meet, sometimes school ends in May and starts back in September." said Taylor. "Like any young 15 or 16-year old boy you're gonna grow over the summer, so sometimes you grow two or three inches and you just don't have money for new clothes ... It's in vogue now to wear short pants with your socks hanging out, it's great now, but back then you get clowned about it. I just want to help these kids with their confidence, take one less thing off their plate."
What's truly heartwarming about this whole thing is that those kids who have been blessed by the Jason Taylor Foundation's dedication to their cause, many of them have turned right back around to repay that kindness in full.
"We've been around long enough now to have kids come through being in elementary school, go through high school, graduate, going to college, leave college, come back and volunteer for us," Taylor said. "Some are actually now paid staff members for us, so you're getting that full cycle of a kid's life and seeing what they're becoming."
That's the true goal of any such event like this: it's not just about making a kid's life better, it's about making a lasting impact that will drive kids to become a better person in the future so that they too will have a heart for helping others who are in need, just like they once were.
Someone who shares that heart is current Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, who - alongside teammates Davon Godchaux and Charles Harris - also made an appearance as a celebrity shopper for this event.
"It's a good way for us to spend time," said Stills. "This year's a little bit different for me, because one of the kids, he has to wear a uniform for school so we had to shop for school clothes and make sure we got that out of the way. I asked him to make sure we had enough school clothes, I hope we don't end up getting in trouble because we got a couple pairs of the school clothes and then we started getting the regular wardrobe type stuff."
Stills in particular has been especially active in the community since he arrived in Miami, having won the Nat Moore Community Service Award for the past two years for his dedication to helping South Florida and volunteering his time to whatever causes he can.
"I feel like I wouldn't be where I'm at today without the help of other people, helping me throughout my life as a young kid all the way to now," Stills said. "So it's my way of paying it back, it comes from my heart, I had people who helped me get to where I'm at, so I wanna give back as much as possible.
"I would love to have a foundation of my own and be able to put events like this on at some point in time, and I think when the time's right, I'll do it."
So often, the topic of discussion is what the Jason Taylor Foundation did on any particular night, whether it's a ping-pong tournament or shopping for clothes; this time, it has become abundantly clear that the impact is more than skin deep. They have inspired others to follow their lead, and that will have much longer-lasting effects that any one shopping event.
And that is where they should truly place their pride in. They made the years of 60 kids in one night, but they've also planted the seeds of potential for an entire generation to give back the same way they do now.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
