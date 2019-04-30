|
Josh Rosen prepared to compete with Ryan Fitzpatrick for Dolphins starting QB job
When the Miami Dolphins signed 36-year-old, Ryan Fitzpatrick, to a 2-year, $11 million dollar contract in March, the organization was riding on a journeyman quarterback to lead the Dolphins in 2019. Not a smart idea.
Chaos occurred, nonetheless, in the 2nd round of the 2019 NFL draft this past Friday night.
The Dolphins traded their second round selection, number 48 overall, to the New Orleans Saints, thus resulting in Miami sinking down to pick 62. Miami, in full contact with the Arizona Cardinals, grabbed Arizona’s former first round choice in 2018, Josh Rosen. This was an ultimate steal for GM Chris Grier.
Why?
Well, the Dolphins are not completely committing on Fitzpatrick, who has battled injuries in recent memory, to lead the charge this upcoming season. Grier and the front office has confidence in Rosen, who struggled in his rookie season with the Cardinals, tallying just three wins in sixteen games. The upcoming summer will now present an interesting starting quarterback competition between Rosen and Fitzpatrick.
In 2018, the decision was simple: Ryan Tannehill earned the starting job, but did not carry consistent success on the playing field. Miami moved on from Tannehill after seven seasons, shipping the former 2012 first round selection to Tennessee.
Fitzpatrick has capability. Football fans saw it in Buffalo, in 2015 with the New York Jets and this past season in Tampa Bay. Fitzpatrick is going to give you great games and some victories, but Fitzpatrick is also going to give you the head-scratcher contests and a pile of losses, as well.
Rosen is fully prepared to compete for the job, all the same.
"I’m excited and ready for it. At the end of the day, I just want to come in and play football and compete and have fun." He said on Monday. "The timing on when I play or not – or if – that’s not up to me. It’s kind of similar to the situation the last couple of days. I just control what I can control and take each day by day.”
If the Dolphins roll with Rosen as the man under center, the organization will be able to explore Rosen’s potential to the tee. Arizona was surprisingly fed up with Rosen after one season because new head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, basically slapped Rosen in the face by pulling in Kyler Murray with the first overall selection this past Thursday night, and fed up with their former head coach, Steve Wilks, too.
The Cardinals fired Wilks on the final calendar day of 2018 in his lone season with Arizona. When it is all said and done, May, June and July will be three intriguing months for both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.
Gear up.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori
