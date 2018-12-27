|
On Wednesday morning, four Miami Dolphins were given special awards for their contributions during the 2018 football season.
CB Xavien Howard, a former Baylor standout, was named the Dan Marino Most Valuable Player award. Howard is the third Dolphins CB in franchise history to earn this, joining Sam Madison (1999) and Brent Grimes (2013). Entering the final week of the regular season, Howard is tied with Chicago’s Kyle Fuller, pulling down seven interceptions. Howard has missed Miami’s past three contests, nursing a knee injury.
RB Frank Gore, a former Miami Hurricane and in his first season with the Miami Dolphins, earned the Don Shula Leadership Award. Gore is the fifth player in franchise history to win the award, connecting with Fred Barnett (1996), Junior Seau (2003), Chad Pennington (2008) and Karlos Dansby (2010). Gore has rushed for a team-leading 722 yards this season, but was placed on season-ending IR, after suffering a foot injury in the Dolphins’ Week 15 loss to Minnesota.
QB Ryan Tannehill was given the Ed Block Courage Award. This is the second Dolphins QB to be given this award, as Tannehill now joins Dan Marino (1995). Tannehill missed the entire 2017 season, after sustaining a knee injury during training camp. In a corresponding move, Adam Gase signed QB Jay Cutler to a one-year, $10 million deal, which wounded up producing a disappointing, but expected, 6-10 season.
In 2018, Tannehill missed five games due to a right throwing shoulder injury suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brock Osweiler filled in for Tannehill’s spot, leading the Dolphins to victories over the Chicago Bears and New York Jets. After this past Sunday’s 17-7 grueling loss to lowly Jacksonville, Tannehill’s future as a Miami Dolphin ultimately hangs on a thread.
Lastly, WR Kenny Stills secured the Nat Moore Community Award. Stills, who played college football at Oklahoma, is the second player in team history to win the award, partnering with P Brandon Fields (2011-13).
Stills has done numerous amount of work off the football field; the main being addressing society-based issues. The Nat Moore Community Award is offered to the player who puts his personal time in the South Florida Community.
This story was written by Brandon Liguori. Follow him on Twitter: @BrandonRLiguori

