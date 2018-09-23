|
The Miami Dolphins have gotten off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the days of Joe Philbin, and they did it in stunning fashion, putting up 14 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach for the now 0-3 - Jon Gruden led - Oakland Raiders.
Cornerback Xavien Howard came up with two big interceptions in crucial moments, which gave the exhausted Dolphins defense some much-needed bailouts and allowed for the struggling offense to get their act together and score four total touchdowns, three of which were credited to Ryan Tannehill, who finished the game 17 for 23, with 289 yards passing, as well as tacking on 3 carries for 26 yards, leading the team in rushing that day.
But the true heroes on offense were wide receivers Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant. Grant scored two touchdowns on offense, one via a shovel pass in the backfield where he outran the defense, and one a crazy trick play that had Albert Wilson throw a touchdown to him after he was given the ball by Frank Gore.
This comes as a testament to the team's enduring resolve, as the team had lost LB Chase Allen, DEs Andre Branch and William Hayes, and safety Reshad Jones (before the game) to injury, and then DT Akeem Spence was ejected for ripping a Raiders player's helmet off and taking a swing at another player with it.
Questionable calls also plagued the team, as two would-be first downs were called back by the referees near the end of the first half as they were threatening to score.
Nevertheless, they came away with the victory as the Raiders finally wore down and started making mistakes that the Dolphins were able to take advantage of. This is the M.O. for the Adam Gase-led Dolphins since 2016, and now they will go into New England with a 3-0 record, aiming to take down the Patriots on their home turf for the first time since 2008.
This story was written by Luis Sung. Follow him on Twitter: @LuisDSung
