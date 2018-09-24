|
In a game where the Miami Dolphins were outgained in almost every statistical category except the final score, there had to be some unsung heroes. And while every fan's new favorite players, wide receivers Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson certainly did their parts, some hard-fought battles in the trenches may have impacted the outcome just as much.
And they did it while shorthanded.
When defensive lineman William Hayes went down clutching his right knee after a sack on Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr - which resulted in a torn ACL - he left a large void on the defensive line, as Hayes plays both the interior and outside positions on the line. In his absence, Vincent Taylor and Jordan Phillips found themselves on the field a lot more than usual, and Charles Harris logged additional snaps at the defensive end slot.
And when the Raiders later put together two drives that averaged more than nine minutes each (8:37 and 9:44), those big guys in the trenches were getting pretty tired, especially on a scorching hot field that was close to 100 degrees with the heat index.
"Well, welcome to South Florida,” says defensive end Cameron Wake. “That's part of the business. In this game that we love, injuries are a big part of it. It's not if it's going to happen, it's when it's going to happen. I think you've got to take your hat off to the guys, the way we train out there in the heat day-in and day-out, when it's not so much fun; but those are the times that it pays off. I think, we all spoke about it, if we hadn't gone through some of the things we went through over the course of camp, OTAs, those long days, hot, struggling through it, maybe we wouldn't have had the tolerance to fight through a game like today.”
And when they have to log more time on the field than expected, players have to dig deep and find the will to push through the misery and find a way to get the job done.
Miami has some tough players.
“That's a tough situation to be in because there's nowhere else to go,” said head coach Adam Gase. “Really, for me, I was just thinking, 'How can we give those guys a rest, kind of regroup, and be ready to go for the next series?' Those were the only guys left, we knew they were gassed, and you could tell they were fighting though. That's why I love this locker room as much as I do. Those guys, they just kept laying it on the line, trying to find a way to stop them.”
It wasn’t pretty, as the team gave up 109 rushing yards and an average of 3.4 yards per carry. But they got it done when needed, logging three sacks and three tackles for losses.
"I was tired,” said defensive tackle Davon Godchaux after the game. “'VT' (Vincent Taylor) was tired, Jordan (Phillips) was tired, we were all tired. At the end of the day, we were tired as (expletive), but we have to find a way to push through it. I got nicked up on my ankle, (Andre) Branch got nicked up, but we had to keep fighting through. There was no way I was coming out of the game with two minutes left in the half and leaving two d-tackles. There was no way. I couldn't look myself in the eye the next day. There was no way I was coming out."
That perseverance helped Miami slow down a strong rushing game and hold Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch to 64 yards on the ground.
“Oakland was trying to run the ball,” said Godchaux. “They had some success. They have a great offensive line. It was a lot of strain. It was one o'clock in Miami, it was hot, it's no secret. But we found a way to push through. At the end of the day, we got a 'W' and we're moving on to New England.”
“My hat goes off to those guys,” added Wake, “who are out there literally getting down deep in your soul, and going to a dark place and pulling out whatever you could to make sure you finish this game. Those guys did that, me included. So I think it's a tribute to the coaching staff and the way we practice and the way we play.
“And it paid off today."
This story was written by Eldon Jenson.
